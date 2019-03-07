Junior Sabrina Ionescu was named Pac-12 women’s player of the year and head coach Kelly Graves was selected Pac-12 coach of the year, the conference announced on Tuesday evening during its awards show.
Ionescu earned the honor for the second straight season, becoming the seventh player in Pac-12 history to be named player of the year in back-to-back seasons. She joins Jennifer Azzi (1989, 1990), Val Whiting (1992, 1993), Tanja Kostic (1995, 1996), Kate Starbird (1996, 1997), Candice Wiggins (2005, 2006) and Chiney Ogwumike (2012, 2013).
Ionescu is the first in Oregon history to be named Pac-12 player of the year twice.
Ionescu is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. She’s the only player in the top-12 of the Pac-12 in all three categories. Her 8.1 assists leads the league and she’s second in the conference in three-point percentage (44.4) and free-throw percentage (87.4). She’s the only player in the NCAA averaging 15-plus points, seven-plus rebounds and seven-plus assists per game.
She’s also only the fifth player in Pac-12 history to reach 700 career assists.
This is the first time Graves has been named the John Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year. He was named the WCC coach of the year eight times while the head coach at Gonzaga. He is the second UO coach to earn the award, after Jody Runge won in 1994 and 1999.
Graves has led the Ducks to back-to-back Pac-12 regular season championships, going 16-2 in league play both times. He’s won a regular season conference title in 12 of the last 15 years. Oregon is 60-8 over the last two seasons, including a 32-2 home record. Graves and the Ducks won the program’s first ever Pac-12 Tournament title last year and are the No. 1 seed for a second straight year this season. The Pac-12 Tournament begins Thursday in Las Vegas.
Joining Ionescu on the 15-player team were junior forward Ruthy Hebard, senior guard Maite Cazorla and sophomore forward Satou Sabally. Oregon State’s Destiny Slocum and Mikayla Pivec were also on the all-conference team.
OSU’S Aleah Goodman was selected the sixth player of the year. Kristine Anigqe of California was the defensive player of the year, while Utah’s Dre’Una Edwards was selected the freshman of the year.
