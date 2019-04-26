Edwin Lara sits with his defense team during a hearing in a courtroom at the Deschutes County Circuit Court in Bend. A judge has given the former college campus security officer a federal life sentence for terrorizing a 19-year-old woman by carjacking her at gunpoint in Oregon and forcing her to accompany him to California after having killed another woman. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane on Thursday veered from sentencing guidelines, which allowed up to 20 years in prison, to issue the life sentence for what he called Lara’s “brutal crime spree.”