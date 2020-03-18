The statewide school closure have been extended until April 28, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.
“I find it necessary to immediately implement additional measures for schools,” Brown’s latest executive order read. “I also recognize that school closures disproportionately impact Oregon’s most vulnerable children and their families. Action is necessary to minimize disruptions caused by school closures on Oregon’s health care system, first responders, and emergency workers.”
Brown had originally announced on March 12 that schools would be closed through April 1.
Superintendents across the state were scheduled to hold a webinar with officials from Oregon Department of Education, which was not expected to conclude before press deadline.
School districts are required to provide learning supports and supplemental services to students and families, such as child care and meals, and may call on educators to provide those services.
These measures are for all schools that receive public funding. Tribal and private schools are not required to follow the executive order.
Each district will also be required to pay all of their regular employees during the closure.
The Oregon Education Association praised the decision to “safeguard the health of students and educators” according to a statement from union president John Larson.
The Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services were instructed to support the schools in mental health services.
The executive order notes Brown can terminate or extend the closure.
Schools in Kansas have been closed for the remainder of the school year. Governors in Ohio and California have stated it’s just a matter of time before they close for rest of the year.
