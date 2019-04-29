CORVALLIS — Grant Gambrell tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a career-long 8 1/3 innings to send Oregon State to a 2-0 Pac-12 win over Washington State in front of 3,968 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field Sunday afternoon.
The win gave the Beavers (31-10-1 overall) a series sweep of the Cougars, and sent the Beavers to a Pac-12 best 17-4 mark in conference play. Oregon State has swept four of its seven Pac-12 series this season.
Gambrell held the Cougars to singles by Dillon Plew and Bradley Polinsky, in the third and fifth innings, respectively.
The right-hander retired the final 14 batters he faced. He dropped his earned run average to 2.57 and improved to 4-1 with the victory.
Christian Chamberlain picked up his second save of the season by retiring the final two batters of the game.
The Beavers managed nine hits. Troy Claunch was 2-for-4, and his fourth-inning double set up a sacrifice fly by Jake Dukart to put the Beavers on the board.
Andy Armstrong was also 2-for-4, and he gave the Beavers an insurance run with a single in the sixth, scoring Claunch from third.
Armstrong later tripled in the eighth, but was stranded.
Washington State (8-31-1, 1-16-1) sits in last place in the conference.
OSU stays home for a Tuesday nonconference game with Gonzaga.
First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. The Beavers host Oklahoma in a three-game nonconference series this weekend, beginning at 5:35 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.