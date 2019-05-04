CORVALLIS — Matthew Gretler and Jake Dukart each drove in runs and Adley Rutschman stroked two hits, but Oregon State dropped a 5-2 nonconference decision to Oklahoma State Saturday night in front of 3,912 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Gretler got the Beavers (31-13-1 overall) on the board via a sacrifice fly in the third to pull the Beavers to within one, 2-1. The Cowboys (27-16), however, scored the game’s next three runs to take a 5-1 lead.
Bryce Fehmel suffered his first loss of the season in his 12th start of the year. The senior allowed five runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out four, but dropped to 6-1 this season.
ARIZONA 9, OREGON 8
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona pushed over a run in the bottom of the 11th inning and defeated Oregon in a Pac-12 baseball game at Hi Corbett Field.
Both clubs finished with 13 hits. Tanner Smith, Spencer Steer, Gabe Matthews and Evan Williams all had two hits for the Ducks (23-21, 8-12 Pac-12).
