The Oregon State Sheriffs' Association has released a new public service announcement highlighting the importance of school bus safety.
Oregon elementary school students participated in the public service announcement along with Sheriff's from across the state.
The PSA, which reminds drivers to stop when the red lights are flashing, will air on television throughout Oregon.
