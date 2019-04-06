CORVALLIS — Preston Jones run-scoring double in the bottom half of the 11th inning sent Oregon State to a doubleheader sweep of Utah Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Jones’ double gave Oregon State a 3-2 win in game two, which followed an 11-0 win in the first matchup of the day. With the win, OSU improved to 23-6-1 overall and 9-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. Utah dropped to 8-18 overall and 1-11 versus league foes.
Bryce Fehmel led Oregon State to the game one win with his fourth career complete game and third shutout. He struck out four and allowed five hits to improve to 5-0 this season.
The senior was backed by an Oregon State offense that rapped out 16 hits against three Utah pitchers. Adley Rutschman hit a sixth-inning home run and finished with three hits. Tyler Malone also tallied three hits and drove in a run to help pace the Oregon State offense.
The Beavers pushed three runs across the plate in both the first and third innings. Up 8-0 after six, OSU scored three more in the eighth via back-to-back singles from Joe Casey and George Mendazona.
Beau Philip, Ryan Ober and Matthew Gretler all recorded two hits. Mendazona posted a team-best three RBIs while Rutschman and Gretler had two apiece.
Josh Tedeschi took the loss after allowing 11 hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. He is now 3-3 this season.
Oregon State found itself trailing 2-0 after Utah scored solo runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. But Gretler started the comeback with a run-scoring single in the seventh. That was followed by a Rutschman solo home run to left.
Jake Mulholland came on and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. He retired the last five batters he faced, which led to Jones’ double to the right center gap.
Mulholland picked up the win (2-0) and was masterful in his 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits and walked one to five strikeouts.
Grant Gambrell started the game for the Beavers but did not figure in the decision. The junior allowed two hits and a run with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Utah starter Brett Brocoff handcuffed the Beavers over 6 1/3 innings, limiting OSU to five hits and a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.