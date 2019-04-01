SALT LAKE CITY — Oregon took both games of its doubleheader with a 9-6 win in game one and a 6-3 win in game two to earn the Pac-12 baseball series sweep at Utah Sunday at Smith’s Ballpark.
Taylor Adams crushed a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to give Oregon a 9-6 win in the opener. The Ducks (16-10, 5-4 Pac-12) scored five runs in the ninth to take a 9-4 lead.
The Utes (7-15, 1-8) made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth, scoring a pair of runs to cut the lead to three, but Ryne Nelson was able to get out of it and leave the tying run in the on-deck circle.
Oregon starter Cullen Kafka turned in his third quality start of the year, going six innings and striking out five while allowing just three runs — two earned. Cameron Campbell recorded his first career multi-hit game, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs and Tanner Smith doubled twice and went 3-for-5 with a run.
In the nightcap, the Ducks scored four early runs and added two more in the ninth after Utah made things close to get the win.
Nico Tellache retired all seven batters he faced, striking out three, to lock down his fourth save of the season. Oregon starting pitcher Brett Walker got his first career win, shutting out Utah over a career-high five innings, striking out two and scattering three hits.
Spencer Steer finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Smith was 2-for-4. Max Foxcroft turned in his first career multi-hit game, going 2-for-3.
The Ducks will return home to host Fresno State in a nonconference series at PK Park beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.