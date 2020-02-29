Oregon Teacher Training Institute is offering two training sessions to educators and administrators on comprehensive sexuality education as part of health instruction in elementary schools on March 4 and 5 at the Douglas Education Service District offices on 1409 NE Diamond Lake Boulevard.
The courses are offered in partnership with the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority, Department of Human Services and other local partners to teach the most current research, leading national medical institutions and Oregon law.
A full-day session on teaching health sexuality will be held on March 4 and a half-day session on LGBTQ inclusive classrooms will be held March 5
Courses will also be held in Astoria and Ontario. Information: sasha.grenier@state.or.us.
