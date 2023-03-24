EUGENE — Ahlise Hurst hit six of Oregon’s 14 three-pointers and led four Ducks who scored in double figures as the UO women’s basketball team advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals with a third-round victory Thursday over San Diego, 81-61, before 3,009 fans in Matthew Knight Arena.
Hurst scored a season-high 23 points, contributing to 36 points off the bench for the Ducks (20-14). Te-Hina Paopao added 15 points with 10 assists and six rebounds, Chance Gray and Endyia Rogers each scored 10 and Taya Hanson had nine points. Hurst’s six threes were as many as she made during an 18-game shooting slump from Dec. 20 to March 2, which she’s broken out of with 11 threes in three WNIT games.
“It’s what we needed at the end of the season, to keep going, keep playing and get the championship at the end,” Hurst said.
The victory gave the Ducks their 20th win of the season. The UO women have won six of seven entering a WNIT quarterfinal game to be played Sunday or Monday, against either Kansas State or Washington at a location to be determined.
“We get to play another day, and that’s fun,” UO coach Kelly Graves said. “I mean, obviously this isn’t the tournament that we were shooting for, but we’re in it. This is the bed we made and we’re making the most of it. That’s all you can do in life, you know? Whatever you have earned, make the most of it. And we are. So I’m really proud of them.”
