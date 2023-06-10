AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Oregon women are bringing a team trophy back to Eugene by way of a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships Saturday.
The Ducks ended the meet with 44 points, securing a podium finish in the program’s first season under head coach Jerry Schumacher.
Individually, Jorinde van Klinken won her third consecutive NCAA title in the discus and Izzy Thornton-Bott ran to a national runner-up finish in the 1,500 meters.
The UO women now have 15 top-four team finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, and the first since winning the national title in 2017. Texas rolled to the team title Saturday with 83 points, Florida (51) was second and Arkansas (46) third.
Now a three-time national champion in the discus, van Klinken became the first UO woman to win an NCAA title in the event; she began her career at Arizona State. In victory, she also becomes the second woman in NCAA history to win three straight titles in the discus, joining Seilala Sua who won four straight between 1997-00 for UCLA.
All six of van Klinken’s measures — all beyond 61 meters — would have won the competition including three that improved upon her own NCAA meet record from two years ago. She finished with a best of 215-0 in the third round. Van Klinken set the old meet record of 213-3 in 2021.
With her runner-up finish Thursday in the shot put, van Klinken accounted for 18 points overall.
The Ducks opened the night session with a seventh-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay, good for two points. Lily Jones, Jadyn Mays, Shana Grebo and Ella Clayton combined for a time of 43.06 to lower the team’s season best from Thursday’s semifinal and improve their No. 10 mark on the program’s all-time list.
In the very next event on the track, Thornton-Bott and Klaudia Kazimierska combined for 13 points in the 1,500 meters. Thornton-Bott ran near the front of the pack for the entire race and came away with a time of 4:09.21 and a second-place performance. One season removed from not advancing out of the national semifinal, the UO senior grabbed eight points for the Ducks.
Kazimierska, using her customary late kick, moved into the lead group with approximately 200 meters left and ran her way to fourth-place honors and five more points toward the team total. She crossed in 4:09.84, matching her time from the semifinal and producing a third-consecutive sub-4:10 effort.
Clayton and Grebo returned to the track for the last event of the night, teaming up with Katriina Wright and Shaniya Hall for a season-best time of 3:27.77 in the 4x400-meter relay. With the effort, the quartet took more than a second off their time from Thursday’s semifinal and moved to No. 6 on the UO top-10 list. They ran 3:28.85 two nights prior to qualify for the final.
It was the Ducks’ fastest 4x400-meter time since 2017.
The Ducks entered the day with 17 points, thanks to van Klinken and Jaida Ross (fifth place) in the shot put and Alysah Hickey (fourth place) in the long jump. Those event were held Thursday.
