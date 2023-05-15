WALNUT, Calif. — For a second consecutive year, the Oregon women’s track and field team are the Pac-12 champions. The UO women won seven titles during the weekend at Hilmer Lodge Stadium — including five Sunday afternoon — to secure the 13th conference title in program history.
The Ducks started the day with a victory in the 4x100-meter relay and went on to collect titles in the 100 meters by Jadyn Mays, 400 hurdles by Shana Grebo, triple jump by Lexi Ellis and discus by Jorinde van Klinken. Oregon accumulated 158.5 points.
Junior Micah Williams successfully defended his title in the 100 to lead the Oregon men. He was also part of the Ducks’ bronze finish in the 4x100-meter relay while Matthew Erickson also posted a podium finish Sunday, grabbing third in the 800. Oregon finished sixth in the team race with 75 points.
In just his third 100 of the season, Williams held off Udodi Onwuzurike of Stanford to capture the 100 title for a second year in a row. Running into a 1.1 m/s headwind, the UO standout stopped the clock in 10.22, just .01 ahead of Onwuzurike who was the fastest qualifier (10.09) from Saturday’s heats.
Mays, back from her relays duties, completed the UO sprint sweep by winning the women’s 100 for the first individual Pac-12 title of her career.
Mays returned to the track less than an hour later to take second place in the 200 with a lifetime-best time of 22.42. Showing up in the role of closer, Ellis and van Klinken helped clinch the women’s team title.
Ellis repeated as Pac-12 champion in the triple jump. Van Klinken led a collection of points in the discus. Now a three-time champion in the Pac-12 discus, she won the event with a best of 206-10, with Jaida Ross third at 178-10.
Friday, former Roseburg High School standout Dalton Rasmussen placed fourth in the javelin (220-5).
OSU women eighth
The Beavers closed the weekend with 55 points and in eighth place, their best finish in school history.
OSU reached the record totals thanks to a 24-point Sunday that featured its second women’s event title in school history.
Grace Fetherstonhaugh highlighted the day with a win in the 5,000, her second victory of the weekend. The redshirt senior finished in 16:01.78, fewer than 24 hours after running the nation’s second-best 3,000-meter steeplechase time (9:39.23).
Kaylee Mitchell was second in the steeplechase (9:45.21). Jade Whitfield had the Beavers’ best Pac-12 performance by a thrower, finishing second in the discus at 189-5.
MEN’S TEAM SCORES — 1. Washington 151; 2. USC 137; 3. Stanford 96; 4. California 82; 5. Arizona 76; 6. Oregon 75; 7. Arizona State 66; 8. UCLA 54; 9. Colorado 42; 10. Washington State 40.
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — 1. Oregon 158.5; 2. USC 127; 3. Washington 85.5; 4. Stanford 84; 5. UCLA 61.5; 6. California 60; 7. Colorado 57; 8. Oregon State 55; 9. Utah 45; 10. Arizona 39; 11. Arizona State 31; 12. Washington State 15.5.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
