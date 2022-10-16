PORTLAND — Kids can show off their costumes and learn about wildlife in a fun and safe setting, during the Oregon Zoo’s annual Howloween festivities, presented by The Oregonian/Here Is Oregon, Oct. 22–23 and Oct. 28–31.
A scavenger hunt around the zoo teaches kids about healthy habitats for wildlife. Activities take place each day until 3 p.m. and are free with zoo admission. Treat bags are available for an additional fee of $3 per participant. All candy is made by companies that have committed to using deforestation-free palm oil.
On Oct. 22 and 29, from noon to 3 p.m., U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service experts will be on-site to talk about “monster invaders” — spine-tingling invasive species like tree-devouring beetles and giant bullfrogs — and how people can support the health and natural beauty of our region.
To help ensure a safe experience for all, the following measures will be in place during this year’s Howloween:
Timed ticketing/limited attendance: All guests — including zoo members — must reserve tickets in advance via the zoo website.
Reduced contact: Instead of collecting candy and toys throughout the zoo, Howloween participants can purchase pre-filled treat bags that are collected at the end of their scavenger hunt. Please remember to select the treat bag add-ons when you make your reservation.
As part of the Metro family, the Oregon Zoo helps make greater Portland a great place to call home. Committed to conservation, the zoo is working to save endangered California condors, northwestern pond turtles, Oregon silverspot and Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies, and northern leopard frogs. To learn more, visit oregonzoo.org/recovery.
Support from the Oregon Zoo Foundation enhances and expands the zoo’s efforts in conservation, education and animal welfare. Members, donors and corporate and foundation partners help the zoo make a difference across the region and around the world. To contribute, go to oregonzoo.org/donate.
Erica Reynolds is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
