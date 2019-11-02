Even though the Oregon Legislature voted to keep daylight saving time year-round, be prepared to fall back Sunday.
That means Douglas County residents will need to join the rest of folks in the Pacific Time zone to set their clocks back one hour earlier Saturday night for the change that officially takes effect at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The tradition comes despite the passage of Senate Bill 320 by Oregon lawmakers earlier this year, which makes daylight saving time permanent.
Before the law takes effect, a couple of things need to happen. California and Washington state must approve the change and Congress must sign off as well. Washington has already approved it, but California has delayed a decision on switching until January. And ever since the Uniform Time Act of 1966, the federal government must approve any state who wants to remain on daylight saving time. States that wish to keep daylight standard time all year do not need federal approval.
“It’s what the people of Oregon want,” State Rep. Bill Post told The Register-Guard. “It’s what we’ve heard over and over and over again.”
If and when all the pieces are in place, Oregon will stay on daylight saving time except for Malheur County in the southeast corner of the state, which happens to be in the Mountain Time Zone.
So for now, set your clocks back an hour before you wake up Sunday. Expect more light in the morning and for it to get dark earlier in the evening. If you play your cards right, you can enjoy an extra hour of sleep.
For some businesses, that will mean an extra hour of alcohol sales. Sunday morning at the end of daylight saving time means that businesses that serve alcohol until 2 a.m. or 2:30 a.m. — such as nightclubs, bars, taverns and grocery stores — will gain an extra hour of alcohol sales when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m.
For now, daylight standard time will still happen in Oregon, and daylight saving time will return March 8, 2020.
