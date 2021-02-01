Oregon Measure 110, which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of certain drugs and provides increased resources for drug addiction, is now in effect.
The measure, approved by voters during the November 2020 general election, changes the penalty for possession of personal-use amounts of several illicit drugs from a misdemeanor crime to a Class E violation. While still illegal, those found to be in possession of no more than what is considered a personal-use quantity of an illicit drug would no longer immediately risk jail time.
Instead, a $100 citation would be issued, and that citation could be waived if the offender enters and successfully completes a treatment program.
To help pay for Measure 110, the initiative directs that state tax revenue from marijuana sales allocated for the State Schools Fund, State Police, mental health programs and local governments to be redistributed into a dedicated state grant fund for addiction recovery. Funding from the measure will be used to create at least one Addiction Recovery Center for each coordinated care organization service area in the state by Oct. 1. The grants will also be awarded to organizations providing substance use disorder treatment, peer support and recovery services, permanent supportive housing, and harm reduction interventions, according to the measure’s financial impact statement.
The hard part becomes dealing with a growing drug problem in Douglas County without the hammer of the criminal justice system.
"Measure 110 is a sea change," Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said in November. "I would say that 95% of the cases we see in this county are substance-fueled, and that’s a huge problem. If it becomes easier and easier and less of an issue to get or have drugs, common sense says the more drugs that are out there, the more people are going to get addicted."
Proponents of Measure 110 claimed the measure would dramatically decrease drug addiction and reduce associated crimes in Oregon. One of the stipulations of the measure was that some tax revenues from the sale of recreational marijuana be earmarked for the addition of addiction recovery centers for the treatment of addiction to more illicit "street drugs."
Opponents feared the measure would lead to more drug-related crimes and other unintended consequences. One of those opponents was Douglas County Sheriff Jon Hanlin, who told The News-Review in November that he fears the new system could increase an already significant drug problem in the county.
