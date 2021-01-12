SEATTLE — Oregon sophomore defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named the defensive recipient of the 41st annual Morris Trophy, which is presented to the most outstanding offensive and defensive lineman in the Pac-12 Conference in a vote among the players.
The league’s starting offensive linemen vote for the defensive winner and vice versa.
Thibodeaux is the eighth Duck to win the Morris Trophy and the third player in the last four years under head coach Mario Cristobal’s guidance to claim the award. Offensive lineman Penei Sewell won the award in 2019 and current Detroit Lions tackle Tyrell Crosby was honored in 2017 when Cristobal was the Co-OC and offensive line coach.
Thibodeaux’s most dominating performance of the season came against other recipient of the Morris Trophy Alijah Vera-Tucker and the USC offensive line in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Behind a staggering 12 quarterback pressures, two tackles for loss and one sack, Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12 championship game MVP as Oregon captured its second consecutive league title.
Named a second-team All-American by the FWAA, Thibodeaux led all Pac-12 defensive linemen with 38 tackles in 2020, while also leading Oregon in tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (3.0) for the second consecutive season. Thibodeaux also led the Pac-12 in both QB pressures (34) and QB hurries (27), according to Pro Football Focus.
Thibodeaux will be honored during the 41st annual Morris Trophy awards presentation on Jan. 21. This year’s presentation will take place virtually.
