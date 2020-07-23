After three days of virtual meetings, the Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board said it will continue to take a wait-and-see approach to the coming high school athletic season, though there were some immediate alterations.
The OSAA announced late Wednesday afternoon that fall sports practices will begin as scheduled on Aug. 17, though the first day of competition for soccer, volleyball and cross country will move from Aug. 27 to Sept. 23.
The football season is an entirely different matter altogether.
Because football is a considered a “full-contact activity” by Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority guidelines, it is currently prohibited until further notice, as is cheer.
“These dates allow for local school control regarding Fall practice schedules while enabling them to focus on their primary objective of reopening to students,” said a statement released by the OSAA.
The OSAA executive board will meet again the week of Aug. 3 armed with additional information regarding reopening plans by schools and more sports and activity guidance from the state.
Local coaches and athletic directors were anticipating more guidance from the OSAA this week as most schools continue to hold voluntary workouts in preparation for the fall.
“I was hoping for some more clarity,” Sheldon football coach Josh Line said Wednesday evening. “I didn’t get it, so now I gotta practice what I preach, which is don’t worry about the things you can’t control, just focus on what we can do, which today is a workout at 6:30.”
California and Washington have already altered their fall prep sports schedule this week.
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Monday that all sports would be moved to the winter and spring. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced its modified sports schedule on Tuesday, with cross country, tennis and golf being played in the fall, and football, soccer and volleyball moved to the spring.
“Washington did some interesting things and the CIF did some interesting things,” Churchill athletic director and boys basketball coach Kelly Bokn said. “Oregon’s not quite there yet to really go for it, but they’re going to have to be soon. Time’s really kind of running out and we’re going to have to make a decision here and it’s going to have to be more definitive.”
The OSAA executive board said it is “If fall activities aren’t able to be held in the fall, (it is) committed to working with its contingency groups to exhaust all options for these activities including shifting, condensing, or stacking seasons, like our neighbors in Washington and California, with the fundamental objective of providing participation opportunities for students. These changes may ultimately force schools into choosing which programs they will offer and students into choosing between activities, but the Board believes that a potentially difficult choice is better than no choice.”
