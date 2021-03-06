CORVALLIS — Jacob Melton’s walkoff single sent the Oregon State baseball team to a 4-3 win and sweep of BYU Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
The RBI capped a 2-for-4 day for Melton, a Medford native. He drove in three of the Beavers’ four runs.
Kyle Froemke doubled home the first run of the day for OSU (10-1) on a double in the fifth that tied the game at one.
BYU, which scored first, in the fourth, went up 3-2 on a two-run home run by Joshua Cowden in the seventh. OSU, however, tied the game on Melton’s sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.
Jake Mulholland picked up the win after tossing a scoreless ninth, his first win of the season. Melton and Justin Boyd each had two hits to pace Oregon State, which hosts Oregon next weekend.
FRIDAY’S GAME OSU 5, BYU 3
CORVALLIS — Preston Jones drove in two runs on a sixth-inning single to send Oregon State to a win over BYU Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Jones drove a 1-0 pitch from BYU reliever Carter Smith back up the middle, bringing in two to give the Beavers a 4-3 advantage. Ryan Ober followed that up with an RBI single.
Joey Mundt earned the win, his first of the season, while Nathan Burns picked up the save. Andy Armstrong went 3-for-3 to pace the OSU offense.
Ducks take two
GOLETA, Calif. — The Oregon baseball team swept a doubleheader from No. 15 UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, winning by scores of 5-4 and 17-2.
The Ducks improved to 5-2 on the season.
In the opener, UO rallied from a 4-0 deficit with four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Kenyon Yovan had the big hit in the inning, a three-run homer.
Yovan added an RBI single in the ninth. Aaron Zavala went 2-for-3 for the Ducks.
Oregon erupted for 19 hits in the nightcap, scoring eight times in the second. Yovan continued his hot bat, going 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs.
Zavala also hit a round-tripper, going 2-for-2 with three walks and two RBIs. Tanner Smith, Josh Kasevich, Bryce Boettcher, Josiah Cromwick and Gavin Grant each stroked two hits.
Brett Walker picked up the decision, allowing seven hits and one earned run over six innings.
FRIDAY’S GAME OREGON 7, UCSB 6
GOLETA, Calif. — Tanner Smith hit a pair of home runs and drove in five to push Oregon to a come-from-behind win over UC Santa Barbara.
Smith’s grand slam in the seventh inning highlighted a six-run inning that allowed Oregon to overcome a 5-1 deficit and finish with its second comeback win of the season.
Aaron Zavala contributed a solo homer to right in the seventh.
