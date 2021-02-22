SURPRISE, Ariz. — Jake Dukart hit his first career home run and Andy Armstrong drove in a pair of runs to help the Oregon State baseball team to a 5-2 win over New Mexico Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
The win sent Oregon State to a 3-1 record in its four games at the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. The Beavers outscored their opponents, 41-10, during the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic.
Dukart hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie, then watched as Armstrong singled in runs in both the sixth and eighth innings to send OSU to the final three-run lead.
Dukart also drove in the Beavers’ first run of the game via a groundout in the third
Armstrong, who was one of five Beavers with multi-hit efforts, led the team with three hits. Ryan Ober, Micah McDowell, Kyler McMahan and Cole Hamilton all had two.
Hamilton drove in OSU’s second run of the game on a squeeze bunt in the fourth. It pulled the Beavers to a 2-2 tie after New Mexico plated a pair in the top half of the inning.
Will Frisch made his first start of the season and picked up the win. He scattered five hits and two runs with five strikeouts in five innings.
Mitchell Verburg picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning. It marked his first save of the 2021 season.
SUNDAY’S GAME OSU 20, Gonzaga 4
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Preston Jones reached base seven times, Joe Casey drove in five highlighted by a three-run home run and Oregon State scored 13 runs in the sixth inning en route to a nonconference win over Gonzaga Sunday at Surprise Stadium.
The Beavers’ 20 runs marked Oregon State’s most since a 23-6 win over San Diego late in the 2018 season.
The 13-run frame came after the Beavers were already up 7-4. Oregon State jumped out to a seven-run lead thanks to Casey’s second homer of the season in the first inning, and RBI singles from Ryan Ober in the second and Troy Claunch in the third.
Jones, meanwhile, tripled in both the first and second innings, then singled in the third and fifth innings. He was walked twice in the sixth and once more in the eighth.
Jack Washburn picked up the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. He came on in the fifth after Jake Pfennigs started and lasted 4 1/3 innings, scattering seven hits and four runs.
