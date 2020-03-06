CORVALLIS — Christian Chamberlain and four Oregon State relievers combined to one-hit UC Santa Barbara but the Beavers dropped their 2020 home opener to the Gauchos, 6-0, Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Chamberlain struck out 10 and Will Frisch, Jack Washburn, Reid Sebby and Kai Murphy also pitched. However, the staff also combined to walk nine and the Beavers committed four errors. Only two of Oregon State’s six runs allowed were earned.
The Gauchos (11-2) picked up their only hit of the night in the fifth, a triple by McClain O’Connor that led to three runs after an overthrow at third went into the Oregon State dugout.
Rodney Boone handcuffed the Beavers (5-7) over 5 1/3 innings.
, striking out six to three walks and a hit. Joe Casey and Kyler McMahan each posted hits for the Beavers. McMahan’s ninth-inning double extended his hit streak to five games.
Oregon State and UC Santa Barbara continue the three-game series Saturday. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.
