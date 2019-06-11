DURHAM, N.C. — Oregon State’s Adley Rutschman was selected Baseball America’s National Player of the Year on Monday.
Rutschman and left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert were named as All-Americans by the publication. Rutschman was honored as Perfect Game’s National Player of the Year Tuesday.
Rutschman is the first Oregon State player to earn the Baseball America National Player of the Year honor and the first from the Pac-12 since UCLA’s Trevor Bauer in 2011. He is also just the fourth catcher all-time to be recognized, joining Florida’s Mike Zunino (2012), Florida State’s Buster Posey (2008) and Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek (1994).
Rutschman is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy and Buster Posey Award. The backstop was selected as Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year (and All-American) and was the Pac-12 Conference’s Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year less than two full weeks ago.
He was the No. 1 overall selection by Baltimore in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft last week.
The Sherwood native batted .411 in 2019 to lead the Pac-12 in batting average. Rutschman also led the nation with 76 walks — an Oregon State single-season record — and hit 17 home runs with 58 RBIs.
Eisert, a Beaverton native, has been selected for his All-American honor after going 8-2 with a 2.03 earned run average, placing him second in the Pac-12. The lefty struck out 74 in 62 innings and held opponents to a .255 batting average.
Eisert, who was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, was also taken in last week’s MLB Draft, going in the 18th round to the Toronto Blue Jays.
