LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State women’s basketball team blew past USC Friday afternoon, taking down the Trojans 77-52 in a Pac-12 game at the Galen Center.
“This game was a lot of fun,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “We’ve been waiting to put together a defensive performance like that. Getting consecutive games, as scheduled was important for us, and when we have had those opportunities this year we have seen growth. I think today was a huge step forward for us. I couldn’t be happier for this group.”
Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers (7-6, 5-6 Pac-12) with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the floor. Senior Aleah Goodman went 6-for-9 from the floor to finish with 17 points.
Taylor Jones pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with nine points and one block. Ellie Mack tallied 12 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.
Alissa Pili was the lone player in double figures for the Trojans (10-9, 8-8) with 13 points.
As a team the Beavers shot 54.2% from the floor and 64.3% from beyond the arc. OSU outrebounded the Trojans, 44-25.
The Beavers will head to Westwood Sunday for a matchup with No. 8 UCLA.
