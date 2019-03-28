CORVALLIS — The National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were revealed Monday by the NCAA selection committee, and Oregon State will host one regional from April 4-6 at Gill Coliseum.
Joining No. 15 Oregon State (196.625) at the Corvallis Regional will be No. 4 Florida (197.760), No. 5 Denver (197.545), No. 12 Boise State (196.725), No. 18 Washington (196.505), No. 24 Southern Utah (196.045), No. 25 Stanford (195.995), Iowa (195.705) and Arizona (195.700).
The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in a bracket.
The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together.
The national championships will take place April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena.
All-session passes for the Corvallis Regional can be purchased starting at $21 by visiting BeaverTickets.com/Gymnastics, in person at the Gill Coliseum Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-GO-BEAVS.
