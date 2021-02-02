SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Oregon State women’s basketball team notched its third straight victory, taking an 84-74 Pac-12 win over Utah Sunday afternoon.
“This was a stretch of four games in eight days, which is extremely rare in the Pac-12,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “Everyone around this team embraced that challenge. To finish this week out the way we did — gaining momentum and gaining confidence — is just what you would hope for.
“Clearly our best basketball is still ahead of us. I’m proud of everyone associated with this program for the way they took on this tough week and continued to get better as it went along.”
Sasha Goforth finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds as she notched her first career double-double. Aleah Goodman recorded 21 points and five assists, while Taylor Jones tallied 15 points and six rebounds despite playing just 13 minutes due to foul trouble.
Goforth was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. College Sports Madness selected Goodman as the site’s Pac-12 Player of the Week.
Talia von Oelhoffen finished in double-figures for the third straight game, ending the contest with 12 points.
As a team, Oregon State shot 47.5 percent from the field, while holding Utah to 33.9 percent shooting.
The Beavers exploded for the final 10 points of the half to head to the locker room up 44-35.
The Beavers return home for four straight home games, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday against No. 9 Arizona.
