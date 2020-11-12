CORVALLIS — The Oregon State women’s basketball team will welcome in a pair of nationally touted signees, head coach Scott Rueck announced Wednesday.
Greta Kampschroeder, a 6-foot guard from Naperville, Illinois, and Talia von Oelhoffen, a 5-11 guard out of Pasco, Washington, will join the Beavers as freshmen for the 2021-22 season.
“This is an exciting day for Beaver women’s basketball and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Greta and Talia to Oregon State and our basketball family,” Rueck said. “From a basketball standpoint, they bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence, and toughness to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players, and have the athleticism and physicality to play both inside and out.”
Both signees were named to the Naismith High School Girls Watch List on Tuesday, honoring them as candidates for Naismith Player of the Year.
Kampschroeder is a five-star recruit and is the No. 8 recruit in the nation, according to Blue Star Media. She is the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report’s No. 3 shooting guard in the class. Kampschroeder is a two-time all-state first-team honoree.
Kampschroeder was named the Naperville Sun Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and was also Dupage Valley Conference Player of the Year both of those campaigns. She averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game during her junior season, and has surpassed 1,500 career points with one season still remaining in her high school career.
“I chose Oregon State for many reasons, but what really drew me in was the type of people they have within their program,” Kampschroeder said. “They push one another to be better players, coaches and people. The family atmosphere and relationships they create with one another are something I’m looking forward to being a part of, as well as joining the amazing community of Corvallis.”
Von Oelhoffen is also a five-star recruit, and checks in as Collegiate Girls Basketball Report’s No. 14 rated player in the nation. She has been tabbed as the No. 4 shooting guard in this year’s class. Von Oelhoffen is a three-time Adidas All-American, and has been named conference Player of the Year on three occasions.
Von Oelhoffen has recorded 2,392 points in just three seasons of high school basketball. She has earned Washington 4A all-state honors, and was the Adidas Gauntlet leading scorer in 2019.
“I chose Oregon State because of the family atmosphere,” von Oelhoffen said. “And the overall culture of the program. This team has an incredible coaching staff, and the opportunity to chase a national championship in front of the best fan base in the nation.”
