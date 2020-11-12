CORVALLIS — Oregon State wrestling head coach Chris Pendleton announced Wednesday that nine student-athletes have signed national letters-of-intent to join the program.
The nine are Jacob Barnes (heavyweight, McMinnville), Ricky Bell (125/133 pounds, West Linn), Cael Brunson (165 pounds, West Linn), Caleb Coyle (125 pounds, Bennington, Nebraska), Graham Gambrall (157/165 pounds, Iowa City, Iowa), Charley Hastriter (heavyweight, Boise, Idaho), Hunter Meinzen (157/165 pounds, Florence, Montana), Matthew Olguin (157/165 pounds, Fresno, California) and Kodiak Stephens (184 pounds, Arnold, California).
The signing class is Pendleton’s first at Oregon State.
“I’m very excited to be able to welcome these wrestlers and their families to Beaver Nation,” Pendleton said. “I have to give it to my staff for their tireless work on finding the right young me that will embrace the culture we are establishing here. I can’t wait to get everyone on campus and to get to work.”
Barnes went 53-1 as a junior at McMinnville High School. That came after a 45-7 season as a sophomore and a 43-10 record his freshman season. Barnes finished second at state as a junior, fourth as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.
Bell competed at 106, 113 and 120 pounds at West Linn, and went 35-2 as a junior, winning a state title. He was a state finalist as a sophomore and finished 34-6. He opened his high school career with a 29-9 record as a freshman.
Brunson was Bell’s teammate at West Linn, and he comes to OSU after posting a 130-9 high school career. He posted 66 total pins in three seasons. He was a state champion both as a sophomore (45-4 record) and junior (39-1) and finished fourth at the state tournament as a freshman.
Coyle joins the program from Millard South High School. He claimed the Nebraska state title at 113 pounds as a junior and finished the year with a 45-2 mark. He was the state runner-up as a sophomore, and tallied a 51-6 record that season. He was also the state runner-up as a freshman, finishing 53-5.
Gambrall is a native of Iowa City, Iowa, where he was a state champion as a junior, compiling a 36-5 record. He was 37-12 as a sophomore, finishing eighth in state, and as a freshman, was 47-19, taking sixth place in the state tournament.
Hastriter is coming to Corvallis from Boise’s Capital High School, where he tallied a 40-3 record and 5A state championship at 220 pounds his junior year. He finished third at state as a sophomore with a 32-15 record, and was a state qualifier as a freshman, going 30-19 at 170.
Meinzen is a native of Missoula, and comes from Florence’s Big Sky High School. He was a state champion as a junior and posted a 28-1 record. He was also a state champ as a sophomore with a 32-7 record. He opened his high school career with a 26-12 record as a freshman, finishing second at state.
Olguin is a transfer from Fresno State and is a Fresno native and attended Buchanan High School. He was a California state champ as a senior, going a perfect 48-0. He placed third in state as a junior (38-2) and sophomore (47-1). He won a state title as a freshman with a 44-4 record.
Stephens comes from California, where he attended Bret Harte High School. He was a Greco Roman state champ as a junior, and also finished fourth at the CIF state championships.
He was also a state qualifier as a sophomore.
