CRATER LAKE
Registration now open for annual Ride the Rim event
Registration is open for the 2019 edition of Ride the Rim, which features two vehicle-free days for bicyclists and pedestrians at Crater Lake National Park.
Registration began April 1, according to a press release. This year, Ride the Rim will be offered Sept. 14 and Sept. 21.
During Ride the Rim, participants can walk, run and ride along Crater Lake’s Rim Drive without any vehicular traffic.
Participants are asked to register to ensure there will be enough food, water and supplies on hand.
Information/registration: www.ridetherimoregon.com.
MONMOUTH
ODFW sets public meeting for this coming Friday night
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. on Friday at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road, Monmouth.
The topic will be an update to the area’s management plan, which was first adopted in 2008 and is due for a 10-year review. ODFW staff will give a PowerPoint presentation about the wildlife area and then take comments from the public about the draft updated Plan.
No major changes are proposed to the current Plan, but call the wildlife area at 541-745-5334 for a copy of the draft updated Plan or more information.
CLACKAMAS
ODFW to only allow fly fishing on Gilbert River temporarily
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recently adopted temporary rules for the conservation of sturgeon in the Gilbert River.
Effective April 16, anglers will be restricted to the use of artificial flies and lures when fishing on the Gilbert River; no angling with bait will be allowed. This restriction will continue through May 15. The Gilbert River will also be closed year-around to all sturgeon angling, including catch-and-release fishing. The Gilbert is typically closed Jan. 1- April 15 and Oct. 1- Dec. 31 under permanent rules.
The new rules are applicable from the upstream end of the Gilbert River Fishing Pier located near the confluence of the Gilbert River with Multnomah Channel, upstream to Sturgeon Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.