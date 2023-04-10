The Pentagon said Monday that top officials were investigating the disclosure of a trove of classified documents but offered no clues about the source of the leaks or how many people had access to the information.
“We’re still investigating how this happened, as well as the scope of the issue,” Christopher Meagher, chief Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.
The leaked material, from late February and early March, but found on social media sites in recent days, outlines how deeply Russia’s security and intelligence services have been penetrated by the United States as well as dire ammunition shortages facing Ukraine’s military.
The documents revealed that the United States appears to be spying on some of its closest allies, including eavesdropping on conversations between senior South Korean national security officials over whether the country would sell artillery shells that might be used in Ukraine. That led to a political backlash in Seoul, South Korea, where opposition lawmakers Monday denounced what they called “a clear violation of our sovereignty by the United States.”
U.S. officials “are engaging with allies and partners at high levels” over the leaked documents, “to reassure them of our commitment to safeguarding intelligence,” Vedant Patel, a U.S. State Department spokesperson, told reporters Monday. But he declined to provide more specifics, including whether Secretary of State Antony Blinken had reached out to officials in South Korea.
Patel would not address any potential damage to the U.S.-South Korea relationship, saying only that the United States‘ commitment to the country “is ironclad. They are one of our most important partners in the region.”
Meagher declined to answer most questions about the investigation, citing a criminal inquiry launched by the Justice Department and the FBI.
The Pentagon is leading a separate interagency team, including the White House, State Department and intelligence agencies, to determine the extent of the damage caused by the disclosures and to assess what needs to be done to address the leak.
“That includes taking steps to take a closer look at exactly how this type of information is distributed and to whom, but beyond that, I’m not going to get into any more specifics,” Meagher said.
Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, called the leaks “quite interesting” on Monday and noted that “everyone is analyzing and broadly discussing them.”
Asked if Russia bore any responsibility for the leak, he said, “No, I can’t comment on this in any way. We all know that there is, in fact, an inclination to always blame Russia for everything, and to attribute everything to Russia.”
The leak could damage Ukraine’s war effort by exposing which Russian agencies the United States knows the most about, giving Russia a potential opportunity to cut off the sources of information.
Meagher said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was initially briefed on the leak Thursday morning. The next day, Austin began convening departmentwide meetings to address the widening disclosures.
“The secretary and Department of Defense, and the United States government take this apparent unauthorized disclosure extremely seriously,” Meagher said. “This is a top priority for us.”
Meagher said Pentagon officials and other U.S. officials began contacting congressional leaders and allies over the weekend to alert them to the disclosures.
The leak has already raised doubts about America’s ability to keep its secrets.
“The reports of intelligence leaks are incredibly concerning,” Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chair of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement Monday. Rogers said the panel was “actively seeking answers from the Department of Defense.”
Patel also would not discuss any fallout over a claim in the leaked documents that the leadership of Israel’s intelligence service, the Mossad, had encouraged the agency’s staff and Israeli citizens to participate in mass anti-government protests.
As with the surveillance of South Korea, the document attributed the information about the Mossad to “signals intelligence,” or electronic eavesdropping. The Israeli government issued a statement Sunday calling the assertions “mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever.”
