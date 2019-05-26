Phoenix Charter High School will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
The 2019 graduates are: Stephen Assed, Lance Bland, Chante’ Combs, Ryley Csernak, Kayla Currie, Haily Denney, Spencer Dieterich, Hayley Dixon, Spencer Farmer, Madelyn Frosland, Kiara Gilmore, Jonathon Granger, Farrah Harvick, Cynthia Hurley, Kolby James, Elizabeth Johnson, Caleb Kearns, Carley Lee, Raven Morgan, Cora Lee Morin, Asher Mullins, Zachary Neifert, Jonathan Osborne, Evan Palm, Seth Showalter, Gabriella Sleeper-Hope, Lane Springstead, Thaniel Tilley, Ushuaia Vinson.
