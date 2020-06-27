Just outside the Douglas County line you will find America’s deepest lake, Crater Lake.
Formed in the crater of a volcano that erupted 7,700 years ago, the lake is known for its brightly colored blue water, panoramic views and unique natural rock formations.
Wizard Island and Phantom Ship are the most well-known natural formations. Wizard Island is the largest as it rises more than 750 feet from the surface and can be visited by boat. Phantom Ship is a 400,000 year old lava formation, near the lakeshore and resembles a sailboat as tall as a 16-story building.
The national park has two visitors centers, the Steel Information Center which is open year-round and Rim Village Visitor Center which is open in the summer.
The park offers several recreational activities, including:
Boat Tours
There are three different boat tour options: a standard cruise, wizard island tour or wizard island shuttle.
The standard tour is a 2-hour cruise around the entire lake, which will give visitors close up views of Wizard Island, Phantom Ship and other natural formations.
Wizard Island Tour cruises the perimeter of the lake and stops at Wizard Island where people will be able to hike, swim and get a different view.
The shuttle to Wizard Island is just that, a to and from boat trip from the lake shore to the natural rock formation.
Hiking
While there is no hiking trail that encircles Crater Lake in the summer, there are several options for hiking nearby.
From easy half mile hikes to lengthy treks that’ll take several days.
Winter Activities
In the winter, visitors can ski or snowshoe all around the lake.
Crater Lake is one of the snowiest places in the United States, with an average of 43 feet of snow each year. The official winter season is from November until April, but snow can often be found in May and June.
Parts of the park are closed in the winter, but there are opportunities to snowshoe, ski, sled and snowmobile.
Biking
For two Saturdays each year, East Rim Drive is closed to vehicles so that cyclists and hikers can enjoy the scenic roadway without vehicle noise or traffic.
The 33-mile road around the lake has steep hills and high elevations, which make it physically demanding.
There is also an 8-mile long road, Grayback Drive, which is open to mountain bikes and closed to all other vehicles.
Driving
Rim Road, which circled Crate Lake, has more than 30 scenic pullouts for people to take in the views of the lake.
At Pinnacles Overlook, visitors can see volcanic ash frozen into solid rock formation. A stop at Videa Falls, provides a view of a waterfall and the park’s plant life.
Fishing
Crater Lake is home to kokanee salmon and rainbow trout, and because they’re not native to the lake people are encourage to fish.
No license is needed and there’s no limit to how much you can catch. The only stipulation is that you use artificial bait so you don’t accidentally introduce an outside species to the lake.
It’s believed there were no fish in the lake until the late 1800s when people stocked the lake with six species, two of which survive today.
