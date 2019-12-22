Police have identified the skeletal remains found near Interstate 5 in Roseburg last June, according to police.
On June 6, 2018, workers from the Oregon Department of Transportation located a human skull near milepost 124 northbound exit ramp. At the time, detectives, the Douglas County Medical Examiner and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrived to the scene to search the area for additional clues, but were unable to identify the deceased individual.
On Sunday, the Oregon State Police said a DNA test positively identified the remains as those belonging to Scott Evenson, who officials said was about 44 years old at the time of the discovery. Evenson was from Myrtle Creek.
State police are requesting anyone with information about Evenson, specifically from between 2015 and 2018, to contact Detective Tina Nibblett at 541-440-3334 or Detective Michael Tabor at 541-440-3315.
