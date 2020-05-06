Roseburg Police are trying to find the person or persons responsible for vandalism of the Oregon Army National Guard sign in the armory parking lot at 111 General Ave., in Roseburg some time Friday night, May 1, or Saturday morning, May 2.
Roseburg Police Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch said vandals painted graffiti on the sign sometime between 5 p.m. Friday night and 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police have no suspects yet, but are looking for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area of the National Guard building and parking lot during that time or if someone may know something about the incident.
The sign appeared to have had the graffiti cleaned off of the concrete base and painted over by Saturday evening.
Anyone who may have information about the crime can call the Roseburg Police Department tip line at 541-492-6794 or email the RPD public information officer at rpdpio@cityofroseburg.org and reference case No. 20-1826.
