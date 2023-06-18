Roseburg Police detective Justin Wesie, left, Roseburg Police Cpl. Ryan Dingman and Myrtle Creek police officer Sam Birch carry Roseburg police officer Zach Phillips to a waiting REACH helicopter during a 2019 active shooter training scenario in Tri City.
The Roseburg Police Department will be holding an in-service training for officers during the Roseburg School District’s summer break.
The training will take place Monday at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue.
Sergeant Daniel Allen said it will be scenario-based training. Allen said continuing education hours keep officers current with their certificate requirements mandated by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and helps to maintain a professional level of service.
According to Allen, community members should be aware that the training will look like an active shooter/active threat response. Simulated gunfire, yelling and a general police presence may be seen by those in the area. Signage will be present indicating that a training exercise is in session.
“The Roseburg Police Department provides multiple scenario based training throughout the year for our officers. As such, we believe it is important to train our officers in the response of active threats,” Allen said. “The use of scenario based training provides our officers with the most realistic training possible and helps to develop them professionally in order to better serve our community”. Allen said the department is thankful to the Roseburg School District for their support and hospitality in hosting this important training session.
For the safety of the community and officers, the school campus will be closed to the public during the training session which will run from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.