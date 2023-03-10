We’ve faced some major events here in Douglas County over the past few years. Snowmageddon, a pandemic and devastating wildfires to name a few.
Were you prepared?
According to ready.gov, you should be prepared to take care of yourself and your homestead for up to two weeks. This means food, water, shelter, first aid and whatever your specific needs may be.
So how do you start preparing for a catastrophe when you don’t even know what it will be? Start with a few jugs of drinking water or a reliable filtration system for your well water. You’ll need at least one gallon of water per person per day.
Buy an extra can of chili or soup, maybe a bag of beans or rice when you go to the store — something non-perishable that you can rotate through your regular food pantry. This will help you slowly build up a two-week supply of food and water.
In addition to the basic survival necessities, there are other aspects of emergency preparedness many people don’t consider. According to the Red Cross, it’s recommended to have a binder or envelope of important documents in case of a disaster. This should include originals of every document you deem important and necessary for you and your family.
Aside from your driver’s license and credit cards (make copies), this binder should have passports, the deed or title to any home vehicle or high value item, original birth certificates and medical information, social security cards and more. It should be sealed in a fire resistant safe or safe deposit box at a bank.
A copy of everything in the binder/envelope should be created and secured in a different location. This may be a physical copy or uploaded to a cloud service. In the event of a flood, fire or other emergency you will have all of your important documents safely stored and backed up in a secure and trusted location.
Furthermore, because they are stored together, they will be easy to take with you if you have to evacuate quickly.
Being prepared isn’t restricted to the home. Just as you drive with a spare tire in case of a flat, you should have a one-day supply of food and water in your vehicle in the event of an emergency.
This could be small bottles of water in the trunk along with some snacks like trail mix or other non-perishable (non-melting) food. Items like a flashlight, duct tape, jumper cables, a multi-tool and gloves can make a huge difference.
These can be stored in a backpack, so you have the option of taking them with you if you need to leave your car. Although, depending on the circumstance, it may be better to stay with your vehicle.
Food, water and shelter are just the basics for survival. Emergency preparedness will help you not only survive but thrive. Being prepared will look different to each person and each situation, it’s not one size fits all.
You may find you need additional medications, supplies for pets, diapers or comfort items. You may find that creating a plan with friends, family, or neighbors will help build a successful community at a time when community is needed the most.
To learn more about emergency preparedness and creating your own emergency kit visit the Oregon State University’s Extension Service Master Food Preservers booth at The Sutherlin Preparedness Fair from 1-5 p.m. June 15 at the Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin.
You can also learn more about emergency preparedness through the OSU’S Master Food Preserver’s classes and at ready.gov and redcross.org/PrepareOutLoud.
Try having items on hand like dried vegetables that can be used in soups like this Vegetable Beef Soup which makes two quarts.
Check out the Oregon State University Publication on drying to find out how to dry your own food to store for long term use at bit.ly/3mEEy7X.
Ingredients 2 cups boiling water or beef broth 1 cup dried mixed vegetables 1 pkg. brown gravy mix 1 lb. ground beef 1 can (1 lb. 12 oz.) tomatoes ½ tsp. basil 2½ cups water or beef bouillon 1 tsp. salt (to taste) 1 cup long grain rice Directions 1. Pour boiling water over dried mixed vegetables and gravy mix in a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap; let stand 30 minutes to rehydrate vegetables. 2. Sauté ground beef and remove excess fat. Add the undrained vegetables, the tomatoes, basil and water and salt. Heat to a boil; then cover and reduce to a simmer. 3. After simmering 35 minutes, add rice. Cover and continue simmering another 15 minutes, just until tender.
