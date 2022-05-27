A partial list of the work done by the "well regulated militia" called for in the Second Amendment to the US Constitution:

Uvalde, TX 5/24/2022 21 shot dead or injured

Buffalo, NY 5/14/2022 13 shot dead or injured

Sacramento, CA 2/28/2022 4 shot dead

Oxford, MI 11/30/2021 11 shot dead or injured

San Jose, CA 5/26/2021 9 shot dead

Indianapolis, IN 4/15/2021 15 shot dead or injured

Orange, CA 3/31/2021 5 shot dead or injured

Boulder, CO 3/22/2021 10 shot dead

Atlanta, GA 3/16/2021 9 shot dead or injured

Springfield, MO 3/16/2020 4 shot dead

Milwaukee, WI 2/26/2020 5 shot dead

Jersey City, NJ 12/10/2019 7 shot dead or injured

Pensacola, FL 12/6/2019 11 shot dead or injured

Odessa, TX 8/31/2019 32 shot dead or injured

Dayton, OH 8/4/2019 36 shot dead or injured

El Paso, TX 8/3/2019 48 shot dead or injured

Gilroy, CA 7/28/2019 15 shot dead or injured

Virginia Beach, VA 5/31/2019 16 shot dead or injured

Aurora, IL 2/15/2019 11 shot dead or injured

State College, PA 1/24/2019 4 shot dead or injured

Sebring, FL 1/23/2019 5 shot dead

Chicago, IL 11/19/2018 3 shot dead

Thousand Oaks, CA 11/7/2018 34 shot dead or injured

Pittsburgh, PA 10/27/2018 17 shot dead or injured

Perryman, MD 9/20/2018 6 shot dead or injured

Bakersfield, CA 9/12/2018 5 shot dead

Cincinnati, OH 9/6/2018 5 shot dead or injured

Annapolis, MD 6/28/2018 7 shot dead or injured

Santa Fe, TX 5/18/2018 23 shot dead or injured

Nashville, TN 4/22/2018 8 shot dead or injured

Yountville, CA 3/8/2018 3 shot dead

Parkland, FL 2/14/2018 34 shot dead or injured

Melcroft, PA 1/28/2018 5 shot dead or injured

Rancho Tehama, CA 11/14/2017 15 shot dead or injured

Southerland Springs, TX 11/5/2017 46 shot dead or injured

Thornton, CO 11/1/2017 3 shot dead

Edgewood, MD 10/18/2017 6 shot dead or injured

Las Vegas, NV 10/1/2017 604 shot dead or injured

San Francisco, CA 6/14/2017 5 shot dead or injured

Tunkhannock, PA 6/7/2017 3 shot dead

Orlando, FL 6/5/2017 5 shot dead

Kirkersville, OH 5/12/2017 3 shot dead

Fresno, CA 4/18/2017 3 shot dead

Fort Lauderdale, FL 1/6/2017 11 shot dead or injured

Burlington, WA 9/23/2016 5 shot dead

Baton Rouge, LA 7/17/2016 6 shot dead or injured

Dallas, TX 7/7/2016 16 shot dead or injured

Orlando, FL 6/12/2012 102 shot dead or injured

Hesston, KS 2/25/2016 17 shot dead or injured

Kalamazoo County, MI 2/20/2016 8 shot dead or injured

San Bernadino, CA 12/2/2015 35 shot dead or injured

Colorado Springs, CO 11/27/2015 12 shot dead or injured

Colorado Springs, CO 10/31/2015 3 shot dead

Roseburg, OR 10/1/2015 18 shot dead or injured

Douglas Bitter

Roseburg

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.