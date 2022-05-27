A partial list of the work done by the "well regulated militia" called for in the Second Amendment to the US Constitution:
Uvalde, TX 5/24/2022 21 shot dead or injured
Buffalo, NY 5/14/2022 13 shot dead or injured
Sacramento, CA 2/28/2022 4 shot dead
Oxford, MI 11/30/2021 11 shot dead or injured
San Jose, CA 5/26/2021 9 shot dead
Indianapolis, IN 4/15/2021 15 shot dead or injured
Orange, CA 3/31/2021 5 shot dead or injured
Boulder, CO 3/22/2021 10 shot dead
Atlanta, GA 3/16/2021 9 shot dead or injured
Springfield, MO 3/16/2020 4 shot dead
Milwaukee, WI 2/26/2020 5 shot dead
Jersey City, NJ 12/10/2019 7 shot dead or injured
Pensacola, FL 12/6/2019 11 shot dead or injured
Odessa, TX 8/31/2019 32 shot dead or injured
Dayton, OH 8/4/2019 36 shot dead or injured
El Paso, TX 8/3/2019 48 shot dead or injured
Gilroy, CA 7/28/2019 15 shot dead or injured
Virginia Beach, VA 5/31/2019 16 shot dead or injured
Aurora, IL 2/15/2019 11 shot dead or injured
State College, PA 1/24/2019 4 shot dead or injured
Sebring, FL 1/23/2019 5 shot dead
Chicago, IL 11/19/2018 3 shot dead
Thousand Oaks, CA 11/7/2018 34 shot dead or injured
Pittsburgh, PA 10/27/2018 17 shot dead or injured
Perryman, MD 9/20/2018 6 shot dead or injured
Bakersfield, CA 9/12/2018 5 shot dead
Cincinnati, OH 9/6/2018 5 shot dead or injured
Annapolis, MD 6/28/2018 7 shot dead or injured
Santa Fe, TX 5/18/2018 23 shot dead or injured
Nashville, TN 4/22/2018 8 shot dead or injured
Yountville, CA 3/8/2018 3 shot dead
Parkland, FL 2/14/2018 34 shot dead or injured
Melcroft, PA 1/28/2018 5 shot dead or injured
Rancho Tehama, CA 11/14/2017 15 shot dead or injured
Southerland Springs, TX 11/5/2017 46 shot dead or injured
Thornton, CO 11/1/2017 3 shot dead
Edgewood, MD 10/18/2017 6 shot dead or injured
Las Vegas, NV 10/1/2017 604 shot dead or injured
San Francisco, CA 6/14/2017 5 shot dead or injured
Tunkhannock, PA 6/7/2017 3 shot dead
Orlando, FL 6/5/2017 5 shot dead
Kirkersville, OH 5/12/2017 3 shot dead
Fresno, CA 4/18/2017 3 shot dead
Fort Lauderdale, FL 1/6/2017 11 shot dead or injured
Burlington, WA 9/23/2016 5 shot dead
Baton Rouge, LA 7/17/2016 6 shot dead or injured
Dallas, TX 7/7/2016 16 shot dead or injured
Orlando, FL 6/12/2012 102 shot dead or injured
Hesston, KS 2/25/2016 17 shot dead or injured
Kalamazoo County, MI 2/20/2016 8 shot dead or injured
San Bernadino, CA 12/2/2015 35 shot dead or injured
Colorado Springs, CO 11/27/2015 12 shot dead or injured
Colorado Springs, CO 10/31/2015 3 shot dead
Roseburg, OR 10/1/2015 18 shot dead or injured
Douglas Bitter
Roseburg
