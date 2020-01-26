Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.