for saturday
Focus on what you intend to achieve this year. If you take on too much, you will not reach your destination. Avoid frivolous activities that waste time and money or let others distract you. Hone your skills until you feel accomplished enough to present what you have to offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Your changeable attitude will confuse others. You are better off keeping your thoughts to yourself until you are sure about how you feel or what you want to do next. Avoid excessive behavior.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share your thoughts to make a difference. Expand your vision, but not your budget. Boost efficiency by concentrating on what’s important and discarding what isn’t.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Channel your energy into something constructive. If you let trivial matters get to you, arguments will develop. Patience is required, but common ground will eventually be found.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about everyone else. Start putting your talents to work for you. You’ll find a way to use your talents and skills to improve your situation. Moderation is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take physical action, and turn your dream into a reality. A change of plans will play out in your favor. Embrace new beginnings, explore possibilities and expand your circle of friends.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll gravitate to intellectual events. Expand your mind, but keep your wallet in your pocket. Gather information. Consider how your decisions will affect your finances, health and future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be attracted to someone unique. Listen and observe, and you’ll discover something intriguing that helps you formulate your next move. Eliminate what’s no longer essential.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Chitchat will get you thinking about your life — past, present and future. Assess what’s doable before you head down a path that will cause friction with someone close to you. Be open about your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions, and move forward with your plans. Domestic or lifestyle changes won’t please everyone. Focus on health, emotional well-being and moderation. Make peace and love priorities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to financial matters. Consider better ways to earn and save money. An intellectual approach will help eliminate debt and ease stress. Enjoy the company of loved ones.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t get angry; get moving. It’s up to you to make decisions and to head in a direction that makes you happy. Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move. Step up and do your part.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll face a challenge with a friend, relative or neighbor. Don’t let your temper take the reins. Sit tight, listen carefully and avoid sharing your opinion if it will lead to conflict.
for sunday
Let go of the past. Declutter, do things that make you happy and surround yourself with like-minded people. Put an end to situations that hold you back or make you uncomfortable. Take responsibility for your happiness and future. Use your imagination to explore possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at the possibilities, and consider what makes you happy. Refuse to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Use your charm and intelligence to outmaneuver anyone trying to take advantage of you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make your health, appearance and lifestyle priorities. Surround yourself with people striving for a better quality of life, and put an end to indulgent pastimes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An unsettled situation will turn into an emotional tug-of-war between you and someone close to you. Handle matters with care, and do what’s best for everyone involved. Discipline will be a must.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about changes that others make; go about your business. Your charm help you deal with obstacles. A positive attitude coupled with an open mind will help you turn a negative into a positive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Size up whatever situation you face, and make adjustments that will help eliminate stress. Put an end to emotional spending and strive to make your life more relaxing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’re on the right path, so don’t start waffling about what to do next. Embrace the future, learn all you can and start making the moves that will position you for a brighter future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your energy where it counts, and finish what you start. The changes you make will help you forge ahead with optimism. Use your imagination to come up with a life-changing plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to detail and what others have to say. Broaden your outlook, and take charge of your future by spending time with people who share your concerns.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Refuse to let a problem with a friend or relative consume you. Don’t get into an emotional battle over something you cannot change. Focus on home, family and improving your lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do what makes you happy. Don’t defer to other people’s needs. Pay attention to the way you look and feel, and make improvements that boost your morale. Take charge of your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t take risks with your health, important relationships or money. A joint venture may entice you, but in the end, you’ll wish you had gone your own way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Let go of the past, sum up the present and put a plan in place. Don’t expect anyone to do the work for you. Empty promises are apparent; do the research yourself and you will discover how best to reach your goal.
