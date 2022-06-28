For Saturday
Take a deep breath and tackle this year from a different perspective. Slow down, pace yourself and settle into a minimalist mindset that will counter any indulgent temptation. Think about making changes that ease stress and bring you peace of mind. Make learning and pursuing a healthy, active lifestyle your priorities, and you’ll feel better about yourself and your future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look at your options, then head in the most manageable direction. Cut back where you can, eliminate what isn’t necessary and concentrate on the people and pursuits that mean the most to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Inconsistency will be your downfall. Don’t jump from one belief to another for the wrong reason. Have the backbone to say what’s on your mind, and act accordingly, regardless of opposition.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Verify any information you receive before using it or passing it along. Control uncertain situations to avoid disappointment. Work to change your direction or improve your qualifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make a plan to allocate funds to ensure you get things done your way. Meet up with someone you enjoy spending time with. Share your dreams, hopes and wishes. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make plans to do something with friends that will challenge you mentally and push you to be at your best. Doing something you have never done will result in personal growth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A short trip or educational pursuit will get you excited about the possibilities ahead. Decluttering your space will prompt you to take better care of yourself. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be careful what you say. Dealing with a friend or relative could be problematic. Stick close to home, and avoid situations that can cost you emotionally, financially or physically.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll have a good eye when it comes to home decor. Plan to do some entertaining or get into a discussion with someone you love and respect. Romance will enrich a relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t jeopardize your health or reputation. Listen attentively, and you’ll get a good idea of what others are willing to do for you. Don’t play favorites, but do praise those who come through for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Seize the moment, size up your situation, devise a sound plan and pursue changes that will make you happy and content with your life. Personal gain, physical improvement and romance are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may desire change, but don’t do anything you’ll regret. Pay attention to detail and iron out any issue you think might be a problem, then proceed with good intentions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll discover a fantastic way to use your skills to help others if you get involved in something meaningful. Trust your instincts, and fact-check all information you receive.
for sunday
Put your energy into something concrete. Focus on making things better for yourself, your loved ones and causes that concern you. Sign up, participate and make a difference. You will receive much in return if you offer your services, skills and time. Leave nothing to chance, and live within your means.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do something that challenges you physically and mentally. Including a family member, loved one or good friend will encourage team spirit and plans that lead to a vibrant, healthy lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An energetic plan will challenge you and help you make positive changes to your life. Don’t settle for less when you can have so much more with a bit of effort.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do what you feel passionate about, and make a statement that will draw attention. Socialize, network and interact with people who inspire and motivate you. Don’t slow down.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a step in a new direction. Speak up, share your thoughts and find out who wants to help. Don’t let anger or disappointment set in if someone decides not to join you. Carry on!
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Play by the rules and make necessary adjustments. Find a way to make a difference for a loved one. Setting a good example will help you bring people together. Honesty and integrity matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be positive, and do your best to make others smile. A kind word, gesture or offer will open a conversation that encourages you to start something new. Consider how to better utilize your space.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Relax and do something to improve your surroundings or relationships. Assess your routine and consider what you can do to avoid overindulgence. Hang out with inspiring people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t hold back; speak up and clear the air if something concerns you. Evaluate your life, what you’ve achieved and what you want to do next. Put a plan together and share your intentions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let the little things get to you. Keep your eye on what matters and walk away from confusing or uncomfortable situations. Take better care of your health and reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Work with what you have to build a strong foundation. Put your heart and soul into the people and things that matter to you, and you will excel. Share your intentions with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change only what’s necessary. Keep the peace by avoiding situations that make you feel uncomfortable. Reset your goals and gather valuable information. Be a leader, not a follower.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An idea you have will help you advance. Put together a proposal and a list of people who have something unique to offer. An impromptu gathering will lead to sensitive discussions and an exciting plan.
