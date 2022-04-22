for monday
Show compassion and understanding for others, and offer people hands-on help. Your efforts will make a difference and change how you see things moving forward. Participation will open doors to new opportunities. You can make positive choices and changes. Put your energy into what counts, and it will be a good year.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Share your story while accommodating others. Participation will encourage you to explore options that haven’t been available in the past. Step into the future with optimism and courage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do it yourself if you want something done. Counting on others will lead to disappointment and anger. Avoid competitions with people who don’t play fair. Practice moderation and honesty.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Display what you have to offer. Diversity and spontaneity will attract attention and support. An investment or joint venture looks promising. Greater opportunity is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll be tempted to follow someone’s lead, but you must first consider the ramifications. A disciplined attitude will help you stay on track and minimize loss. Hard work will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep an open mind. You’ll receive information that can change how you live. Discuss your thoughts and intentions with someone close, and you’ll come up with an acceptable plan.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve. Refuse to let others’ actions slow you down or cost you mentally or financially. Pay attention to living expenses and time-sensitive payments.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll understand what others want if you step back and look at the big picture. Think outside the box to come up with an innovative plan. Personal gain is apparent. You can solve problems today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll face opposition if you are stubborn or overbearing. Work behind closed doors so you can complete your tasks without interference. Avoid manipulation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rethink your long-term plan and adjust your course of action. Bring about a change at home that will improve your relationships with loved ones and make your surroundings more convenient.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Plod along until you get the results you want. Put your heart and soul into something meaningful, and you’ll gain a new perspective. Don’t feel obligated to follow in someone’s footsteps.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t show your emotions when dealing with colleagues or competitors. Know what others expect of you and stay ahead of any deadlines you face. Refuse to let sensitive issues throw you off guard.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Tidy up loose ends. Don’t give anyone a chance to disrupt your plans. Maintain focus and keep your goals simple. Don’t put your money or health at risk. Patience will pave the way to success.
for tuesday
Tune into what’s going on around you, and you will connect with the right people at an advantageous moment. Flawless vision will keep you in step and ensure that you take advantage of what’s available to you. Trust your intuition and use your knowledge and experience to guide you to a place that suits your expertise and desire. Pick up momentum.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t wait until it’s too late. Pitch in and do your part. An enthusiastic attitude will put you in a leadership position. The feedback you receive and the results you get will boost your ego.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful around people trying to entice you with colorful anecdotes that make you feel like you are missing out. Be practical and strong enough to resist temptation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Trust in what you know and can do, and move forward with confidence. Share your ideas, and you’ll gain respect and support. A personal or financial gain is within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep a close watch on what others do, but don’t be a copycat. Take your time and protect your reputation and cash. Run a tight ship, budget wisely and refuse to make an unwise move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your timing is impeccable, and the opportunities that come your way will change your life. Jump into action, take care of business and get on with things. Ask for what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Map out what you want to achieve, then proceed. Hard work, dedication and practicality will be the way to go. Don’t lose sight of your goal or let anyone lead you astray.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of responsibilities before moving on to enjoyable pastimes. Indulge in something that puts a smile on your face or gives you purpose. Spend time developing your talents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Distance yourself from pushy, demonstrative people using emotional tactics to win favors. A handout will come with hidden costs. Until you know what you want and what’s best for you, sit tight.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll come up with or be offered unique ideas or ways to use your attributes. Open your doors to people who can help you make progress or improve your home, position or direction. Be attentive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful around people who are trying to change you. Don’t feel obligated to participate in something that doesn’t interest you. Be honest, and head in a direction that feels comfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be observant, and it will help you make better decisions. If you want freedom, you must grant freedom. Keeping the peace and maintaining equality are in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Go over every detail with a microscope. Don’t give anyone a chance to prove you wrong or meddle in your business. Your determination and thoroughness will be your redeeming features.
