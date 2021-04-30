for monday
When obstacles appear, be innovative, and you’ll find a way to outmaneuver anything or anyone who gets in your way. Step outside your comfort zone and focus on getting things done. Make changes for the right reasons. Don’t let anyone bully you. Moderation and practicality will be key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of responsibilities without complaining. Don’t exaggerate or make unrealistic promises. Control your emotions to avoid coming across as erratic or unprofessional.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen and observe. Keep your plans to yourself. An opportunity looks inviting but will require your undivided attention. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Focus on what’s important.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Charm coupled with intelligence will help you win support. Take a unique approach to whatever you do. Take matters into your own hands and show off your leadership skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be careful how you handle others. Don’t reveal your intentions, or someone will try to take charge. Invest time and money in your skills, and nurture relationships with important people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You will pick up valuable information if you sign up for a course, talk things over with a friend, relative or colleague or connect with someone who can help you expand your horizons.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for a way to improve your surroundings without going into debt. Don’t get involved in a joint venture that is risky or expensive. Avoid indulgence. Do the work yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Personal problems will mount if you are honest about your feelings and desires. Deal with demanding people without hesitation. It’s time to set the record straight. Stick to the truth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll have some good ideas. Refuse to let someone interfere with your plans. An affordable, straightforward approach will ensure success. It’s time to make some long overdue changes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take charge and be responsible for your happiness. Make a lifestyle change that will help eliminate unnecessary debt and set your mind at ease. Love and romance are on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look at the logistics and cost of a planned project. Don’t get into an argument with a friend, relative or neighbor over something you cannot change. Focus on self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You are overdue for a change, but before you make a move, consider what you could be giving up. Time is on your side, and using reason and intelligence will prevent you from making a mistake.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be a good listener, and verify the information you receive before passing it along. An opportunity will have hidden ramifications that need adjusting before you move forward. Work alone, if you can.
for tuesday
You have to look out for your interests instead of worrying about what others think or do. Put your energy where it counts. Personal improvement will boost your confidence and encourage better overall results this year.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do and spend only what’s necessary. Live within your means, and don’t promise the impossible. Put your energy where it counts, and be innovative when handling administrative or work-related matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take care of your responsibilities to avoid backlash. A steady pace forward will override anyone’s attempt to make you look bad. Keep everything in perspective; if you exaggerate, someone will question your validity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Show everyone how original you are by presenting your ideas with pizzazz. A little extra oomph will set you apart from any competition you encounter. You can make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Too much of anything will lead to a loss. Get your priorities straight, and don’t feel the need to buy love, friendship or support. Trust in your ability to get things done and forge ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take a proactive approach to get things done. Talk is cheap if you don’t follow through. Be direct, make your move and reach your target with the least amount of dialogue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do something you enjoy, but don’t be excessive. It’s essential to keep the peace and live up to your promises. Discipline and hard work will bring you the highest returns.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Extravagance will lead to stress, overreaction and problems with people affected by your decisions. Clear up financial, emotional or health issues to eliminate stress and difficulties.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll get a glimpse of the big picture if you take a step back, reorganize and adjust your plans accordingly. Trust in yourself, not in someone trying to manipulate you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Push for what you want and believe in, and you will transform the way you live and the direction you take. It’s time to eliminate what no longer works for you. Positive changes can be made!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll get ahead if you think matters through and use your discipline and innovative ideas to reach your goal. Don’t be afraid to branch out or take a chance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your charm will be hard to resist, but if you try to take advantage of someone, you will eventually pay the price. Do what’s best and fair for everyone involved in your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take advantage of any opportunity to talk to someone who is doing something you want to pursue. The information you receive will be valuable and could put you in touch with someone who can help you get ahead.
