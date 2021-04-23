for Monday
Embrace opportunities that allow you to make a difference and to improve the world around you. Be part of the solution, and distance yourself from those who don’t share your interests, beliefs or values. Don’t worry about what others think. Follow the path that soothes your soul.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. Channel your energy into something you want to achieve, and you will find a unique way to reach your goal. Protect yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be open to suggestions and learn from experiences. Discuss your objectives; promote what you enjoy doing most. Don’t let an opportunity pass by. Take care of details, and make your dreams come true.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Broaden your outlook, and you’ll discover something that will help you update your skills. Taking a stroll down a path that interests you will encourage you to make a personal or professional move.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t limit what you can do because of what’s happening around you. Size up your situation, consider the possibilities and do what’s best for you. Invest time and money in you and your future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace change; turn it into something that will make your life better. An opportunity to make more money or get involved in something you feel passionate about will lead to personal happiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t wait for things to come to you; embrace the future with a positive attitude and an adventurous mind. Refuse to let anything limit you; where there’s a will, there’s a way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotions will fuel the fire. Look at your choices and make up your mind based on what’s best for you. Take the road less traveled and find out where it leads. It’s time to embark on an adventure.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be realistic. Use only what’s of value to you. Express your concerns, weigh the pros and cons, and make decisions that you know you can handle all by yourself if necessary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A friend, colleague or relative will offer an exciting account of what’s trending. Changes at home will help you prepare for an unexpected opportunity. Romance will improve your personal life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take better care of your health, and don’t leave anything that might affect your financial well-being to chance or in someone else’s hands. Handle responsibility quickly before it spins out of control.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a personal interest in improving the value of your assets. Consider making a professional change that will help raise your income. Reach out to someone unique, and you’ll encounter an extraordinary suggestion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Opportunities for safe socializing will bring you closer to your personal goals. A receptive response to someone you want to collaborate with will result in a positive lifestyle change.
for tuesday
Stick to the rules; take good care of yourself and those you love. Go above and beyond the call of duty to get things done right and on time. Progress will unfold if you are willing to put your all into whatever you pursue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Address issues that can hold you back. Set high standards and work hard, and you’ll gain the respect of those you live or work alongside. Add a personal touch to whatever you pursue.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Check out what’s required to move forward. Show discipline and patience when dealing with people you find challenging. Leave nothing to chance or incomplete. Don’t count on anyone but yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your skills and knowledge to your advantage. You can make a difference if you take a leadership position. Take control, and you’ll get the results you desire. Personal improvements will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Show discipline and stick to your plan. Stop worrying about what others do, and concentrate on what you are doing. Partnership problems will arise if you let your emotions interfere with how you behave.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t be afraid to do things your way. Take a unique approach. Opportunities to use your skills diversely and to connect with people who share your sentiments will unfold.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Live up to your promises, take care of your personal and professional responsibilities, and aim to stabilize your life. Avoid getting involved in joint ventures or agreeing to share expenses.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the path that leads to personal growth and a change of scenery. Focus on decluttering your life and letting go of situations holding you back or limiting your freedom.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time at home altering your space to accommodate what you want to do next. Don’t trust anyone with personal information, possessions or passwords.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your energy where it counts, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Look at obscure propositions and adjust them to fit into your lifestyle and dreams. Romance will enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Give others the freedom to do as they please, and redirect your energy into something that will benefit you personally. Fitness, health and personal growth are in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change in direction will be rejuvenating and give you something to embrace. Follow your heart, and take the initiative to make your dreams come true. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Dig in and get something done that makes you proud and fulfilled. Don’t get angry over something you cannot change. Find a way to work around any obstacle you encounter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.