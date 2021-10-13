For Friday
Take care of what matters most, and you’ll set an example and build a routine that will help you achieve more than anticipated. Don’t settle for less when you deserve and are capable of so much more. Dig in and enjoy climbing the ladder so everyone can see how capable you are. Express yourself, expand your interests and enjoy the ride.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Listen to your inner voice, then proceed. It’s up to you to initiate your plans and to follow through. Don’t wait for someone to jump in and take charge. Be demonstrative and set the pace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep a low profile and finish what you start, but don’t present anything until you are satisfied with it. Too much information will lead to confusion or interference. Exude confidence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Call the shots, and you’ll outperform any competition you encounter. Make plans to kick back and spend time with someone who puts a smile on your face. Romance will lead to a quality commitment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Concentrate on gathering information, clarifying what your options are and making financial decisions that will buy you the freedom to enjoy the comforts and conveniences you desire.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let go of regrets and mistakes, and channel your energy into what matters to you. Dedicating your time and effort to something you feel passionate about will give you a sense of pride and hope.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put more effort into how you look and feel. Spending time updating your image or getting in tiptop shape will make you feel good and bolster confidence. Trust your instincts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You are heading down the right path. Don’t worry about a couple of hiccups along the way. Take a moment to adjust, then carry on with your plans. Your enthusiasm and competence will win favors.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a moment to go through each step before you agree to something. It’s better to be safe than sorry when dealing with money, contracts or your reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ve got all the right moves. Trust and believe in yourself, and good things will unfold. An opportunity to take on a project will lead to research that stimulates your mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You are on the right track, but if you are presumptuous or act in haste, you will make a mistake. Nurture what you are trying to achieve and take nothing for granted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll get your way if you are persistent, generous and entertaining. Use your charm to dazzle everyone, and you will come out on top. A meaningful relationship will flourish if you are attentive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move. If you offer too much information, you’ll put yourself in a vulnerable position. Put pressure where it’s needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.