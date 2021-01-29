FOR MONDAY
Take the initiative when it comes to money matters, and you will enjoy less stress and greater control over your life. Update contracts, documents and investments to suit your long-term plans. Romance is on the rise, and progress can be made. Be open and receptive to all that life has to offer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Focus on what you can do, not on what you can’t. Don’t let the changes others make disrupt your plans. Arguing is a waste of time, so put a smile on your face and embrace positive alternatives.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Call in favors, and you’ll receive the help you need. Make the first move and adapt when necessary. Don’t lose sight of your goal because of what someone else is doing. Stay focused.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Send out your resume, apply for a job or pursue a promotion. You’ll make a good impression. A positive change is heading your way. Don’t let unfinished business hold you back. Be responsible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep moving forward, let your intuition guide you and be charming instead of forceful. Take the time to help others, and you will impress someone influential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Embrace the future with optimism. Personal growth, knowledge and peace of mind will highlight your day. Romance is favored. Network with in-touch people to find out what’s trending.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on what you want to achieve. Gather information and consider the cost before you begin, and you’ll find a way to streamline your plans to fit your budget. Keep your emotions in check.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — The way you handle partnerships will determine how well you do. Opportunity is within reach, but beware interference and poor judgment. Listen carefully, and don’t rush into anything
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Information will come your way. Consider your options and take action. A responsible attitude will lead to an opportunity that will help boost your earning potential. Learn from the past.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider the changes you want to make, and set a realistic budget. If you overspend, you will add undue stress to your life. Know your capabilities and stick to a plan.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be secretive. Put everything in place, look for potential problems and find solutions. Bide your time and protect your assets, health and financial future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what comes naturally. Use your skills to get ahead professionally, financially and personally. Verify information others share with you before you pass it along. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stay on top of your responsibilities. Get things done on time, and refuse to let emotional matters spin out of control. Have a backup plan in place and be ready to act.
FOR TUESDAY
Motivation and discipline will help you achieve whatever you set out to do this year. Ask questions, gather information and strive to make a difference. Taking care of your mental, emotional and physical well-being will help you ward off any negative influences you encounter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of financial, medical and legal matters before they have a chance to escalate. Let your instincts lead the way. You must find out who’s on your side and who isn’t.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your intuition and creative mind to push forward. Make changes that will help you get ahead. Let go of what no longer works for you. Choose a positive path.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll be right on target. Your insight and ability to take control and get things done will be impressive. How you handle others will pay off. Spend some meaningful time with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will prevail if you make a premature move. Consider every angle before you forge ahead with plans that can affect your income. When in doubt, talk to an expert. Be careful with your health.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll be offered insight that can help you make an important decision. Added discipline will pay off when putting together a proposal or taking advantage of an opportunity that comes your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t flirt with temptation. An attraction to something or someone will put you at a disadvantage if you are too friendly or accommodating. Take a wait-and-see approach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Handle professional matters and partnerships with discretion. Making an impromptu move or decision will set you back. Nurture essential relationships to avoid a falling-out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do whatever it takes to arm yourself with the necessary information, skills and experience to follow your dreams. Take responsibility for your happiness. It’s up to you to make things happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t procrastinate. Opportunities are available; all you have to do is to take action. Speak up, share your ideas and engage in stimulating conversation. Love and romance are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your thoughts and plans secret. Don’t give anyone ammunition that will set you back or interfere with your life. Work under the radar until you have everything in place.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Reach out to people who can help you bring about positive change. An opportunity to raise your earning potential or start a new career looks inviting. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a back seat and listen carefully. The information offered will help you make adjustments at home to improve your performance, but roommates, family or friends aren’t likely to be impressed.
