For Monday
Completing what you’ve left undone will lead to new beginnings. The lessons of the past will help you make decisions that will lead to a better life and happier outcomes. Put in the time, do the work and see what happens.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A passionate approach to living your dream will bring you the satisfaction you desire. Set high standards and goals, and jump in and do your part. Positive action will lead to opportunity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change begins with you. Don’t let indecisiveness bog you down. Don’t feel the need to do everything all at once. Pace yourself, and stick to your budget. Embrace change with confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Hard work will pay off. Don’t take a shortcut that someone recommends. Pay attention to detail if you want to outperform the competition. You need to be smart and careful.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Slow down. Don’t take an unnecessary risk. Deal with complex issues directly. If you let someone take charge, it won’t be easy to control the outcome. Be open to suggestions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You have more power than you realize. Don’t let others stand in your way. Work to increase your value, skills and knowledge. Surround yourself with people who can help you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take notes, hone your skills and push ahead. Pay attention to what’s going on around you and the people you work alongside. It’s essential to keep up with technology.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your energy into something that will help you boost your chances of advancement. Pay attention to what’s going on at home, and nurture meaningful relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen carefully. Be careful when dealing with joint endeavors or shared expenses. Too much of anything will hold you back. Focus on personal growth, and try to work alone if you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your emotions out of money matters. Overspending to please someone won’t work out. Don’t make promises you cannot keep. Be supportive, honest and practical.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t mix business with pleasure. Someone will try to take advantage of you. Avoid unsavory situations that put you in harm’s way. Make changes that will replace obstacles with opportunities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend money only on what’s necessary. Use common sense when dealing with people who want you to make a questionable change. Put more time and effort into physical fitness. Discipline will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get involved in a cause or exciting project. Refuse to let someone or something from your past disrupt your plans. Focus on your needs, not on someone’s demands.
For Tuesday
Set your sights on what excites you. Be innovative, believe in yourself and do whatever it takes to achieve happiness. Put your heart and soul into life, love and being the best you can be. Love and self-improvement are favored. Embrace the future with optimism.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call on those you trust for input. Running your ideas by people who offer encouragement along with common sense will help you navigate your way through any pitfalls you encounter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself until you have a clear picture of how you want to proceed. A change made in haste will be met with obstacles. Thorough research will prevent negative results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste time. Size up your situation and make things happen. A chance to get ahead is coming, and preparation will help build the confidence you need to dazzle the powers-that-be.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on what you need to do to succeed. Refuse to let personal matters interfere with your professional responsibilities. Focus on contracts, money and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Press people for answers. Use your communication skills to your advantage. Get the lowdown, and make decisions based on the facts you receive. A partnership that can help you advance looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take a virtual class or set up an online interview. Take action if you want to bring about change. Don’t make excuses when it’s up to you to make things happen. Don’t play the blame game.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of responsibilities, and free up time to enjoy with a loved one. Don’t make unnecessary purchases. Fitness and physical improvements are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put everything in place before you leap into action. Understanding what’s possible will help you avoid a costly mistake. An innovative plan will require a strict budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An emotional matter will cause you to overreact if you aren’t careful. Size up whatever situation you face, and put a strategy in place that will eliminate outside interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition if you initiate a change without going through the proper channels. Look for a positive way to get others on board, and you’ll get the support and assistance you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Focus on what you can do to add to your security. A moneymaking opportunity looks promising. Don’t miss out because you’ve taken on responsibilities that don’t belong to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your plans secret, and you’ll avoid a disagreement. Do something energetic if you feel stressed or anxious. Don’t make a premature move in an emotional situation. Time is on your side.
