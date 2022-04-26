for friday
Arrange your plans any way you see fit, but don’t count on others to help you pull things together. You’ll get plenty of input about what you already know, but not a lot of hands-on help or information that will help you gain ground. Own what you say and do, and stick to a logical path. Rewards will come your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Use your imagination and put an intelligent plan in place. Make a positive change by going through the proper channels and tidying up paperwork. Leave nothing to chance for best results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Leadership builds strength. Don’t let someone steal your thunder with empty promises. Show compassion and understanding, offer incentives and do your part to make a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let experience guide you to bigger and better opportunities. Refuse to let someone’s emotional restraint stop you from embracing the changes that lead to the type of lifestyle you want to live.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You may not like how others respond, but your decisions and actions should reflect what’s in your heart. Don’t let anger lead to regret; follow through with your commitments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gather information and unite with people who share your concerns and can help bring about change. A family gathering or outing with a loved one will lift your spirits.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Tally up your assets and liabilities. Knowing where you stand financially will help you make decisions regarding expenditures and your lifestyle. Discipline and moderation will help.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of unfinished business before engaging in social pastimes. Put more emphasis on how you look and how you present yourself to others. Discuss your intentions with someone important.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A stable front will help head off interference. Someone will play with your emotions, and guilt will set in if you are too accommodating. Look out for yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — When dealing with friends and relatives, patience is required. You can offer suggestions, but don’t get involved in other people’s decisions. Personal improvements are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put together a strategy that will benefit you financially and make room for something you want to pursue. Worry less about what others think or do and focus on what’s important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep an open mind, and you’ll discover new ways to make the most of your skills, experience and knowledge. A change of plans will work in your favor and give you a chance to discuss your intentions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep promises to a minimum. If you take on too much, it will cause emotional angst, stress and criticism. Have a strategy in place and a backup on hand. Avoid making assumptions if possible.
