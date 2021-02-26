For Monday
Getting along with others will be half the battle throughout 2021. You don’t have to become a follower to keep the peace. Giving others the freedom to do as they please will encourage better and lasting relationships and give you the right to pursue what makes you happy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Help those who have helped you, and you’ll gain respect and a better relationship with people you can count on. A change of plans will allow you to spend more time with a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do what you can and keep moving forward. Seek out people who can help you make a professional change. A partnership will lead to a new opportunity and a chance to fulfill a long-term goal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider every angle of a situation before you speak up. Getting your facts straight and keeping your emotions out of the equation will help you navigate your way through a tricky transition.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on gathering knowledge, making preparations and reaching out to people who share your interests and goals. Look for opportunities to stabilize your finances. Stick to the truth in all things.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Focus on gaining ground financially, professionally or contractually. Having a plan in place that will separate you from the competition is crucial if you want to advance. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let someone talk you into something that doesn’t fit your schedule. Discipline, education and partnerships with people who share your beliefs and concerns will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to guilty pleasures. You’ll enjoy your downtime more if you have nothing hanging over your head. Make special arrangements with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make a point to get things done, even if you face distractions. Refuse to let anyone push you around, take advantage of you financially or back you into a corner. Finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look over your choices and use what’s available to come up with something original. Fixing up your space to suit your needs will encourage you to work hard and think big.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Call on acquaintances to help you start pursuing a goal. Keep anyone who tries to interfere at arm’s length. Opportunity begins with you; stick to your plans. Prioritize your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Refuse to let your emotions take control when discipline and facts are required. Approach your peers and family with direct questions, and don’t be afraid to voice your concerns.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of money matters and problems that involve institutions swiftly and with proper documentation to avoid future setbacks. Don’t trust anyone to do the work that you’re responsible for.
For Tuesday
Exercise, proper diet and a healthy lifestyle will help you maintain a positive attitude and achieve the physical strength needed to reach your goal. Strive for perfection and kindness, and implement solutions to problems that are holding you back. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the high road, regardless of what others do or say. Follow your heart. A change of plans will alter the way you live. Rely on the knowledge you have gathered to make the right decision.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Align yourself with like-minded individuals who can help you achieve your goals. Discuss your plans to ensure everyone is heading in a similar direction. Eliminate interference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of business before someone in charge complains. Control your emotions, set your sights on what’s important and don’t let others interfere with your plans. Avoid making empty promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Tell the truth at all times and promise only what you can deliver. Learn from experience and avoid a no-win situation. Stick to people you know you can trust.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Personal improvements will give you confidence to follow through with a long-term professional plan. Changing your direction or associating with people in a field that interests you will lead to opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You have more options than you realize. Stop letting someone make decisions for you. Start trusting in your ability to get things done. Follow your heart, and make things happen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone from your past will step back into your life. Make changes that will encourage greater happiness. Moderation, a minimalist lifestyle and a change of heart could be required.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discipline will affect the outcome of a situation you face with a close friend or relative. Speak up, make a difference and do what’s necessary to get others to take note and do what’s right.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to what’s going on with a friend or relative. Protect your home and family from risky people. Pay more attention to someone you love, and make romance and self-improvement priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A disciplined approach to your responsibilities will pay off. Listen to the facts, and don’t lose sight of what’s real and what isn’t. Break away from manipulative people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unexpected change will require an instant response. Take a unique approach to the way you handle your money and professional responsibilities. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take your time, and look for investments, deals and opportunities that will encourage stability and financial security. Don’t make changes based on what someone else does. Do what works best for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.