For Saturday
An optimistic attitude will help you excel. Reaching out to friends, relatives and peers by lending a helping hand will boost your reputation. Word of mouth will lead to invitations, chance meetings, and new and exciting opportunities. Turn every day into an adventure, and you will attract recognition and respect. It’s your turn to step into the spotlight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do what makes you happy. Explore what nature has to offer or chat with people who put a smile on your face. Appreciate and protect what you have, regardless of temptation or boredom.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of responsibilities that are standing between you and the life you want to live. Educational pursuits, tidying up loose ends and envisioning what you want will help you advance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your cards close to your chest. It’s essential to understand the complexities of a situation before you wade in. Expect someone to use manipulative tactics. Take time to exercise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Idle time will lead to frustration and disagreements that are best avoided. If you want to make changes, start with yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay more attention to what is possible and less to what isn’t. Your timing will be vital if you want to take advantage of a proposal or partnership opportunity. Keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Physical and emotional difficulties will surface if you take risks or get involved in something that causes stress. Divide your time appropriately to avoid upsetting a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t take risks with your money, health or legal matters. Size up situations and do what’s best for you. Take time to relax with a loved one. Discuss plans and make decisions together.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Don’t let an emotional matter stand between you and common sense. Do what’s necessary and keep moving forward. Don’t forget what and who you are dealing with.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think straight and keep your emotions under wraps. Plan a day filled with fun and spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Refuse to engage with someone’s dramatic antics.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a stab at something you’ve longed to do, and you will discover information that takes you by surprise. Put more thought into the changes you can make and connect with people who can help you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop laboring over something you cannot change, and embrace what life has to offer. Engage in events or activities that promote deep discussions, information and stimulating connections.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll be drawn to the unusual and moved by what you encounter. A positive change is within reach if you take a deep breath and proceed. Don’t hesitate; gather information quickly and be decisive.
For Sunday
Discipline will lead to new and exciting opportunities. Engage in activities and events geared toward advancement, knowledge and connecting with helpful people. Position yourself to get ahead, and you will outmaneuver any competition you encounter this year. Embrace life wholeheartedly, and you will attract upbeat individuals who have something to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider your options and budget. Plan your actions and select people you know you can count on to assist you. Once you put a plan in place, it will be easy to expand your ideas and reach your goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An unexpected change at home or to an important relationship will push you to follow your instincts and your heart. Now’s the time to be decisive. Let go of the past, and don’t look back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen and observe. The signs and signals are there, but if you neglect to consider how a friend or relative feels, you will encounter an emotional challenge. Focus on being mindful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll have insight into money matters, joint ventures and how best to handle situations that require honesty and integrity. Express your feelings with precision and detail.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Progressive action will bring about change. Be sure it’s what you want before you start something you cannot reverse. Disclose your motives to avoid backlash. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your creative energy to work for you. A project you want to pursue will perk you up and encourage you to contact someone who shares your interests. A reunion will help you put the past behind you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Nurture essential relationships. The discussions you have will open your mind to various ideas and encourage you to make a change that offers financial opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s OK to be different, but not OK to be disruptive or take chances with your money or your health. Do what’s right and best for everyone, and you’ll avoid problems that can affect your reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ve got this. Whatever you sign up for will benefit you one way or another. Don’t hesitate to indulge in something that offers experience and wisdom. What you learn will give you strength and determination.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Rethink your strategy, and don’t sign up for something that doesn’t suit your needs. Focus on what’s important to you and explore how to use your skills in diverse and meaningful ways.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Dance the dance, feel the music, make your move and live life your way. It’s up to you to take control and do whatever it takes to keep negativity at bay. Choose personal growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do something that engages the mind, body and soul. Self-improvement, personal growth and making life adjustments that give you a boost and point you in a direction that eases stress are encouraged.
