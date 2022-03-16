for saturday
How you approach life, love, happiness and what’s meaningful to you will contribute to your security and comfort for years to come. Contemplate the consequences before you make a move, and you’ll make a better decision. Don’t limit the possibilities; make use of what’s available. An idea planned and executed with patience and attention to detail will encourage success.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leave nothing to chance. Let experience lead the way and intuition step in when necessary. Be willing to fight for what’s right, and walk away from no-win situations. Be true to yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Live in the moment. Don’t waste time pleasing someone who finds fault in everything. Lighten up. Life is what you make it, so do things your way. You’ve gotten a lot done, and you can do still more.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Adjust to what’s going on around you and use any opportunity you get to explore and expand something that interests you. Check out what you need to do to start something new or finish what you’ve left undone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider whether you are heading in the right direction. Talk to someone in the know about what you’d like to do. Sign up for a course or scour the internet for information, and you’ll gain insight into possibilities. Romance is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Invest in yourself. Be willing to go the distance to ensure you get the most out of what you have to offer. Don’t let what others do shatter your confidence or cause you to question the things you want to pursue.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get in the game, play to win and don’t worry about what others do or say. Make changes that put your mind at ease and make your life easier. Focus on love, self-improvement and stability.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Rely on experience to help evaluate sensitive situations. Listen to others and respond with compassion; you’ll bring about positive change. Revisit connections, make amends and let go of the past.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do something that makes you happy, motivates you or encourages you to spend more time with a loved one. Set a personal goal, and distance yourself from wastes of money or time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t share secrets. Stay focused on something that you enjoy doing. An innovative idea will give you a new lease on life. Don’t ignore change when you can embrace it as an opportunity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay out of the line of fire. Someone will twist things around to satisfy their needs. Keep your facts straight and focus on your needs. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — File away information others share, and it will give you the edge. Search for a unique outlet to use your skills and money, and you’ll figure out a way to enrich your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Plan your next move. A safety net will put your mind at ease. A joint venture or sharing expenses with a loved one appears promising. Share your thoughts and protect your interests.
for sunday
Patience is a virtue. Take your time, assess situations and remain calm. Consider every angle of whatever comes your way and look for the silver lining. Balance and integrity will see you through any situation and encourage you to take the positive path. Refuse to let outsiders interfere in decisions that affect you. Live life your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Embrace your day with enthusiasm. Be the one to make decisions, stand up for your beliefs and do what comes naturally. Be bold, speak up and look for things that will make you feel good.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep the peace. Acting in haste won’t solve your problems. Take your time, listen attentively and be willing to compromise. Amiability will help you ward off confusion and uncertainty.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Spend your time doing something that makes a difference. Share your insights with people working toward a similar goal. Use a positive attitude and persuasive skills to get your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sort out what works for you. Choose a path that makes you happy. Rely on your ability to get things done, and you’ll deter meddlers. Love who you are instead of trying to be someone else.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Attend functions or events that encourage you to connect with people who share your interests. A discussion that offers insight into potential opportunities will enable you to update your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Domestic problems will surface if you make changes without approval. Leave nothing to chance to avoid an unexpected expense. Someone you think will help you will have a change of heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Discuss concerns with someone close, and you’ll receive insight into the best way to handle matters. A couple of changes on your part will diminish tension. Make changes for the right reasons.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to the way things look and how you present yourself to others. Be open to suggestions but not to spending money you don’t have. Be conservative regarding joint ventures and shared expenses.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do something that makes you think and inspires you to fulfill your dreams, hopes and wishes. It’s time to make adjustments that will put your mind at ease and lift your spirits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Carry on with your plans. It’s what you do that matters. Make a point to finish what you start. Make your money work on your behalf. Invest in your future and position yourself to excel.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You may have a plan, but don’t expect things to run smoothly. Be prepared to adjust to what the majority wants. Invest in something that will help you parlay your skills into something valuable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be aware of the changes others make, but don’t adjust your plans. Avoid conflicts with friends and family by doing your own thing and giving them the freedom to do as they please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.