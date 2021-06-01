for friday
Take your time, verify information, and review and make changes as you move forward. Taking precautions and conscientious oversight will ensure that you reach the goals you set out to achieve this year. Pay attention to detail, and do your best to be the best. Personal gain is within reach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Live up to your promises. Stick to the truth and respectfully decline to get involved with anyone who is talking about doing the impossible. Be smart and handle matters with confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t stress over something you cannot change. Shake it off and learn from the experience. Pay attention to what you can do to make your life and the world around you better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Deal with stress by doing something geared toward improving your strength and agility. Good health will lift your spirits and encourage you to work hard. A realistic financial approach is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone will charm you into something that isn’t financially feasible if you aren’t careful. If you want to lend a helping hand, offer your time or services, not your hard-earned cash.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your heart and soul into whatever you do. The results you get will be impressive and will give you a competitive edge. Be gracious and humble; it will sweeten your success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t limit what you can do. Set your sights on your destination of choice, and don’t stop until you are happy with the results you get. Amazing opportunities are within reach.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take nothing for granted. Verify information before passing it along. Protect your reputation and meaningful relationships. Set goals and high standards. Make positive lifestyle adjustments.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Anger will not help a situation you face with a friend or relative. Take a moment to rethink your strategy, and choose to give others the same freedom you expect in return.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Hard work will pay off. A change you make at home will give you the space to do something creative. Put your energy where it counts; you’ll turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative pastime. Protect your money and possessions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take matters into your hands if you don’t trust someone to do things your way. An emotional matter will require common sense. Personal improvement is encouraged, and honesty is necessary.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your message simple and to the point. Be prepared to walk away from anyone looking for a fight or a chance to criticize you. Don’t lose sight of the truth or hesitate to ask questions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to responsibilities, and leave nothing to chance. Look at the cost involved before you take on a project that has potential pitfalls. An unexpected opportunity will entice you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.