for Monday
Embrace change and be receptive to suggestions. Personal growth will help you soothe your soul and let go of negativity and regret. Don’t act prematurely; wait until you have sufficient information before you make a move. Do things your way. Educate yourself and free your mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Forge into the future with optimism, and do things that bring you joy. Share your feelings and adjust to others’ needs. Pursue what you feel passionate about, and don’t stop until you’re satisfied.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be reasonable to avoid getting into a heated discussion. Look at your options and choose what works best for everyone involved. Balance and integrity will encourage better behavior and results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A kind gesture will work wonders when you want to get your way. Take the initiative to lend a helping hand if it will encourage others to pitch in and help. A work opportunity is heading your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t put your home, health or happiness in jeopardy. Update your skills and prepare to make a move that will save money and boost your reputation. Change begins with you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Explore what’s possible. Delve into something you think you’ll enjoy. Make decisions that will improve the way you live and do things. Start anew and follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Find your voice and say what’s on your mind. Put your energy where it counts the most, and finish what you start. Setting and sticking to sensible guidelines will prove effective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be open to suggestions and ready to expand your plans. Taking a unique approach will lead to an exciting option. A moneymaking idea will evolve from a discussion you have with a like-minded peer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A disciplined approach to the way you run your household will prevent anyone taking advantage of you. Put your energy where it counts. Don’t limit what you can do because of someone’s selfishness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A partnership looks interesting, but before you agree to get involved, iron out anything that may cause a problem. A commitment to someone special will bring you closer and improve your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take good care of your health and well-being. Exercising, adopting healthy eating habits and doing your best to ease stress are in your best interest. Focus on the people and hobbies that boost your morale.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at every angle, call on people who have something to offer and make changes that will help you feel good about your accomplishments and impress a loved one. Romance is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Mull over your options and make responsible moves. Leave nothing to chance to avoid disappointment. Keep your suggestions and plans simple and your overhead minimal. Manage every detail yourself.
For Tuesday
Expand your mind, check out the possibilities and explore how you can use your skills in new ways that will bring in extra cash and reinvigorate you. It’s OK to be different and to follow your heart. Seek inspiration and put in the work necessary to make your dreams come true.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the plunge and make changes that will motivate you to contribute to society. Be open to suggestions, but do what feels right and puts your mind at ease. Self-improvement is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think before you act. A premature move will be costly. Look for alternatives before making a final decision. Take reservations seriously, and seek the most effective way to keep the peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotions will surface when dealing with friends, relatives and peers. Put your time and effort into something you can do on your own to help ease stress and bring you closer to your goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you want to get ahead, don’t overreact. There is no point wasting time on situations and people you cannot change. Put your energy where it will encourage success and peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change may not be welcome, but in the end, it will help you let go of things that are weighing you down and holding you back. Be open to new lifestyle ideas. Think before you speak.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Taking baby steps will help you avoid making a mistake. Put your energy to work for you, and do your best to keep the peace. Concentrate on self-improvement and gratification.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An honest, kind approach to partnerships and love will be more effective than trying to impress someone by overstating how well off you think you are.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Being a straight shooter will win points, but it will deter some from participating in your endeavors. Let the chips fall where they may, and carry on with those who share your sentiments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put more thought and energy into the things and people that make you happy. Plan a surprise for a loved one. A unique approach to health and fitness is in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep money matters secret until you figure out how best to put your cash to work for you. Home improvements are favored if you can stick to a budget. Don’t pay a contractor; call on friends and family for help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Limitations and frustration will set in if you take on too much or make promises that you can’t honor. Pay attention to what’s going on around you, and align yourself with someone who shares your goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Verify information and learn about something you want to pursue. Use your intelligence to get what you want instead of relying on someone to step in and take charge.
